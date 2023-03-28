Canberra's difficult start to the season has continued on a double dealing of bad news in relation to their superstar half Jack Wighton.

The former Dally M medalist is not only set for a two-week stint on the sidelines following a late, and high, shot on a prone kicker but he has now announced his intention to 'test the market'.

Having spent the entirety of his 224 NRL career in the capital, Wighton looked a certain 'lifer' in that he'd surely end his career in the lime green.

The recent announcement suggests he's at the very least looking around to maximise both his earnings and potential to win a premiership.

Of course, it's all speculation at this stage but below are five likely landing spots for the multiple-time rep star: