Canberra's difficult start to the season has continued on a double dealing of bad news in relation to their superstar half Jack Wighton.
The former Dally M medalist is not only set for a two-week stint on the sidelines following a late, and high, shot on a prone kicker but he has now announced his intention to 'test the market'.
Having spent the entirety of his 224 NRL career in the capital, Wighton looked a certain 'lifer' in that he'd surely end his career in the lime green.
The recent announcement suggests he's at the very least looking around to maximise both his earnings and potential to win a premiership.
Of course, it's all speculation at this stage but below are five likely landing spots for the multiple-time rep star:
1. Canberra Raiders
Despite the shock of his intention to test the market, Canberra fans will note that Wighton is yet to announce he is looking to leave.
There remains a lucrative player option for 2024. Wighton may not find the level of interest expected or there's always the chance he's just using this as a tactic for a pay rise or multiple year extension.
Wighton almost literally bleeds Canberra green and honestly, I can't see him lining up in another jersey. Raiders fans will be hoping for the same.
As mentioned previously, Wighton has won a Dally M medal in the capital as well as enjoyed 17 rep caps. All this has been built in the familiar surroundings of the club he has represented since 2011 and where he made his first grade debut in 2012.
Canberra officials have already stated they will "do everything to keep him" which indicates they weren't the ones who tapped Wighton on the shoulder.
Fans of Wighton in Canberra have every right to be a little concerned but the language used, at least publicly, seems to indicate there's every chance the relationship continues.
Matt Moylan is supposed to have accepted a “salary-cap friendly” (ie cheap) rate, in recognition that he missed a lot of time through injury when he was getting paid the big bucks.
So, where is Cronulla going to find a lazy $800K or more to sign Wighton? Remember, while Moylan is inexpensive, he is also signed for 2024, so it’s not as if there are any savings – unless the Sharks are able to persuade Matt to move on. I can’t see him wanting to do that.