The Perth Bears have secured an early victory ahead of their NRL entry, with assistant coach Ben Gardiner turning down an opportunity to coach in the Super League.

Gardiner, who was appointed as Mal Meninga's right-hand man for the Bears, has attracted significant interest after establishing himself as one of rugby league's rising coaching talents.

His most recent achievement was at the Penrith Panthers, where he was part of the team that won the 2023 and 2024 premierships.

The Samoa head coach has spent recent years building his credentials across the NRL and representative arena, earning a reputation as a highly respected football mind.

That reputation placed him firmly on the radar of Super League champions Hull KR, who are searching for a replacement for outgoing coach Willie Peters, who will coach the inaugural PNG Chiefs.

However, rather than pursuing a head coaching opportunity overseas, Code Sports has revealed Gardiner has chosen to remain committed to the Bears project as the club prepares for its arrival in the NRL.

Meninga recently revealed Gardiner had resisted approaches from elsewhere.

“Ben had some interest, but he's turned that down, I believe,” Meninga said.

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The decision is a significant boost for Perth, who are in the process of building the foundations of their football department ahead of their inaugural campaign.

For Hull KR, the search for Peters' successor continues.

The Super League heavyweights have been working through a shortlist of candidates in recent weeks, with chief executive Paul Lakin indicating the club is taking a measured approach to the appointment.

“It's not like we're under pressure and players are on the market, we're missing out on so that's bought us some great time," Lakin said.

"It's about making sure it's the right coach that fits the Hull KR way, but we're getting down to the individuals we really want to scrutinise.”

Hull KR remain confident of finding the right candidate as they look to maintain the standards established under Peters.

“I don't want to put an exact time on it because you don't know how the process will go – but I'd be hopeful that here we are now going into June, that in June we will get sorted," he shared.