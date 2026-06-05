The NRL's match review committee has confirmed Brandon Smith will not be charged over a cannonball-style tackle during the club's loss to the Manly Sea Eagles on Friday evening.

Smith was penalised and placed on report by referee Adam Gee during the second half after appearing to make forceful contact below the knee of a Manly ball runner.

The tackle wasn't stationary when Smith made contact though, and it was disputable whether there were two others still hanging onto the Manly player.

Despite the report and ugly looking nature of the tackle, Smith has avoided any sort of sanction from the match review committee and will be free to continue his return from injury when South Sydney clash with the Brisbane Broncos next week and attempt to snap a three-game losing streak.

Manly hooker Jake Simpkin and Rabbitohs counterpart Bronson Garlick were charged by the MRC out of the game, but are both only facing fines.

Simpkin was charged over an ugly looking chicken wing tackle on Cameron Murray, having been placed on report during the game.

The Grade 1 dangerous contact charge will see him pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses at the judiciary.

Garlick, on the other hand, wasn't reported during the game, but has been slapped with a Grade 1 careless high tackle for a first half shot on Lehi Hopoate.

Loading matchup…

With a discount for being three years incident free, the charge will see him pay $750 or risk $1000 by going to the judiciary.

Both Simpkin and Garlick have until midday (AEST) on Saturday to make a call on their plea.