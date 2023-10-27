The Gold Coast Titans are one of the best-set clubs for 2025 already with only a handful of spots remaining on their roster.
Already with 24 signatures for 2025, and a healthy mix of young talent and experience, the Titans will be looking for the missing pieces to their puzzle under Des Hasler as they look for a surge towards the top eight.
Money will be a problem, but it's role players and depth options they will be after rather than out-and-out stars, potentially with the exception of one position.
In this series, Zero Tackle are running the rule over the state of play at every club ahead of the November 1 deadline, where players off-contract at the end of 2024 can negotiate with rival clubs.
Current squad for 2025
Tanah Boyd, AJ Brimson, Jayden Campbell, Erin Clark, Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Beau Fermor, David Fifita, Jojo Fifita, Ryan Foran, Moeaki Fotuaika, Tony Francis, Jaimin Jolliffe, Brian Kelly, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Keano Kini, Ken Maumalo, Seth Nikotemo, Josiah Pahulu, Keenan Palasia, Chris Randall, Phillip Sami, Aaron Schoupp, Sam Verrills
Current best 17 for 2025
1. Keano Kini
2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira
3. Phillip Sami
4. Brian Kelly
5. Jojo Fifita
6. AJ Brimson
7. Tanah Boyd
8. Moeaki Fotuaika
9. Sam Verrills
10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
11. Beau Fermor
12. David Fifita
13. Erin Clark
14. Jayden Campbell
15. Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui
16. Jaimin Jolliffe
17. Keenan Palasia
Reserves: Ryan Foran, Tony Francis, Ken Maumalo, Seth Nikotemo, Josiah Pahulu, Aaron Schoupp
Players off-contract at end of 2024
Jacob Alick, Kieran Foran, Klese Haas, Isaac Liu, Ben Liyou, Treymain Spry, Joe Stimson, Thomas Weaver
Here are five players available to negotiate on November 1 from outside of the club the Titans could target for 2025 and beyond.
1. Luke Metcalf
The Titans already have 24 players on contract in 2025, meaning they are likely to be one of the quietest teams during this year's silly season.
That isn't to say they don't need to make signings though.
As it stands, the most pressing issue is going to be in the halves likely. Kieran Foran's impending retirement is one thing, but the problem is this: Neither AJ Brimson or Jayden Campbell look like succeeding in the number six long-term.
The jury is also still out on Tanah Boyd in the number seven jersey.
The other problem is money. The Titans have so much cash stuck in their forwards that this isn't going to be a case of go out and sign whoever you want.
That said, a player who can wear either the six or the seven without clogging up the bank book is what they are after. Of all the players on the market, no player fits that better than Luke Metcalf.
He is a better six than seven, but can play both roles, and if he wants a return to Australia, this might be how he gets it. With a lack of talent that isn't going to cost in the seven figures per season, Metcalf could be hotly pursued from November 1.