The Titans already have 24 players on contract in 2025, meaning they are likely to be one of the quietest teams during this year's silly season.

That isn't to say they don't need to make signings though.

As it stands, the most pressing issue is going to be in the halves likely. Kieran Foran's impending retirement is one thing, but the problem is this: Neither AJ Brimson or Jayden Campbell look like succeeding in the number six long-term.

The jury is also still out on Tanah Boyd in the number seven jersey.

The other problem is money. The Titans have so much cash stuck in their forwards that this isn't going to be a case of go out and sign whoever you want.

That said, a player who can wear either the six or the seven without clogging up the bank book is what they are after. Of all the players on the market, no player fits that better than Luke Metcalf.

He is a better six than seven, but can play both roles, and if he wants a return to Australia, this might be how he gets it. With a lack of talent that isn't going to cost in the seven figures per season, Metcalf could be hotly pursued from November 1.