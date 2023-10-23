The deadline for players off-contract at the end of 2024 to negotiate with rival clubs is approaching, and every team in the competition will have their eye on players to make a switch in 2025.

In this series, Zero Tackle will go through every club's current roster for 2025, and the players they desperately need from outside their own borders.

The Broncos may be one of the clubs in a better position than most, and have plenty already locked up on long-term deals.

That said, there will be in-house issues, with the key ones being the extensions of Ezra Mam and Delouise Hoter, as well as questions over the futures of Brendan Piakura, Jordan Riki and veteran half Adam Reynolds.

Current 2025 squad

Jesse Arthars, Fletcher Baker, Patrick Carrigan, Selwyn Cobbo, Payne Haas, Kobe Hetherington, Corey Jensen, Deine Mariner, Blake Mozer, Cory Paix, Tristan Sailor, Kotoni Staggs, Reece Walsh, Xavier Willison

Current 2025 best 17

1. Reece Walsh

2. Selwyn Cobbo

3. Deine Mariner

4. Kotoni Staggs

5. Jesse Arthars

6. No player signed

7. No player signed

8. Payne Haas

9. Blake Mozer

10. Fletcher Baker

11. No player signed

12. No player signed

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Cory Paix

15. Kobe Hetherington

16. No player signed

17. No player signed

Other players: Tristan Sailor

Players off-contract at end of 2024

Kurt Capewell, Delouise Hoeter, Jock Madden, Ezra Mam, Brendan Piakura, Adam Reynolds, Jordan Riki, Martin Taupau, Billy Walters

Here are five players from outside the club they should target.