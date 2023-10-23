The deadline for players off-contract at the end of 2024 to negotiate with rival clubs is approaching, and every team in the competition will have their eye on players to make a switch in 2025.
In this series, Zero Tackle will go through every club's current roster for 2025, and the players they desperately need from outside their own borders.
The Broncos may be one of the clubs in a better position than most, and have plenty already locked up on long-term deals.
That said, there will be in-house issues, with the key ones being the extensions of Ezra Mam and Delouise Hoter, as well as questions over the futures of Brendan Piakura, Jordan Riki and veteran half Adam Reynolds.
Current 2025 squad
Jesse Arthars, Fletcher Baker, Patrick Carrigan, Selwyn Cobbo, Payne Haas, Kobe Hetherington, Corey Jensen, Deine Mariner, Blake Mozer, Cory Paix, Tristan Sailor, Kotoni Staggs, Reece Walsh, Xavier Willison
Current 2025 best 17
1. Reece Walsh
2. Selwyn Cobbo
3. Deine Mariner
4. Kotoni Staggs
5. Jesse Arthars
6. No player signed
7. No player signed
8. Payne Haas
9. Blake Mozer
10. Fletcher Baker
11. No player signed
12. No player signed
13. Patrick Carrigan
14. Cory Paix
15. Kobe Hetherington
16. No player signed
17. No player signed
Other players: Tristan Sailor
Players off-contract at end of 2024
Kurt Capewell, Delouise Hoeter, Jock Madden, Ezra Mam, Brendan Piakura, Adam Reynolds, Jordan Riki, Martin Taupau, Billy Walters
EVERY PLAYER OFF-CONTRACT AT THE END OF 2024
Here are five players from outside the club they should target.
1. Sitili Tupouniua
The second-row seems to be the spot Brisbane will be most in need of re-enforcements come the start of the 2025 season. Kurt Capewell certainly isn't getting any younger, and as it stands, both Jordan Riki and Brendan Piakura could be targeted by other clubs come November 1.
Brisbane's salary cap is certainly going to be somewhat stretched, and that could well leave both players gaining upgrades elsewhere.
Sitili Tupouniua, who is coming off an ACL injury, could well be in the price range of the Broncos though. As much as he has shown plenty, his negotiation period from November 1 is coming off the back of injury, and questions about his status in the Roosters' side.
The Broncos could well gain plenty out of a power-packet edge forward like Tupouniua playing on the back of the likes of Reece Walsh and Ezra Mam.