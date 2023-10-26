The Cronulla Sharks have been a consistent picture of almost, but not quite good enough in recent seasons.

That trend continued in 2023 when the side found themselves falling short in Week 1 of the finals despite playing against a horrendously undermanned Sydney Roosters outfit.

That came after the year before where they finished in the top four on the back of Nicho Hynes' brilliance, but were still bounced out of the finals in straight sets.

The side clearly needs things to change if they want to hit the next level, and free agency ahead of 2025 could give them the opportunity to do just that.

In this series, Zero Tackle will run the rule over where each team currently stands for 2025, and what they will need to do when players off-contract at the end of 2024 become available for negotiation from November 1.

Current squad for 2025

Daniel Atkinson, Blayke Brailey, Kade Dykes, Dale Finucane, Royce Hunt, Nicho Hynes, Sione Katoa, William Kennedy, Cameron McInnes, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Briton Nikora, Jesse Ramien, Sam Stonestreet, Siosifa Talakai, Braydon Trindall, Teig Wilton

Current best 17 for 2025

1. William Kennedy

2. Sione Katoa

3. Jesse Ramien

4. Siosifa Talakai

5. Ronaldo Mulitalo

6. Braydon Trindall

7. Nicho Hynes

8. Royce Hunt

9. Blayke Brailey

10. Dale Finucane

11. Briton Nikora

12. Teig Wilton

13. Cameron McInnes

14. Daniel Atkinson

15. Kade Dykes

16. Sam Stonestreet

17. No player signed.

Players off-contract at end of 2024

Jayden Berrell, Jesse Colquhoun, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Mawene Hiroti, Kayal Iro, Matt Moylan, Niwhai Puru, Toby Rudolf, Siteni Taukamo, Connor Tracey, Jack Williams

Here are five players available to negotiate on November 1 from outside of the club the Sharks could target for 2025 and beyond.

