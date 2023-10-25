The Canberra Raiders have long-term security in a number of key players, but still need additions to challenge for a premiership.

That much became evident in 2023.

The team finished in the top eight and showed off plenty of fighting qualities under Ricky Stuart, who also recently extended his contract, but often lacked the killer punch in attack.

With some player turnover likely in the coming years, and big questions over their halves and juniors, 2025 could be something of a moving year for the Raiders.

In this series, Zero Tackle are running the rule over every club and who they should be targetting when a new crop of players become available tpo negotiate with on November 1 ahead of their contracts expiring at the end of 2024.

Current 2025 squad

Zane Dunford, Emre Guler, Corey Harawira-Naera, Albert Hopoate, Corey Horsburgh, Sebastian Kris, Danny Levi, Simi Sasagi, Xavier Savage, Tom Starling, Chevy Stewart, Ethan Strange, Joseph Tapine, Matthew Timoko, Kaeo Weekes, Hudson Young

Current 2025 best 17

1. Chevy Stewart

2. Albert Hopoate

3. Sebastian Kris

4. Matthew Timoko

5. Xavier Savage

6. Kaeo Weekes

7. Ethan Strange

8. Joseph Tapine

9. Tom Starling

10. Emre Guler

11. Hudson Young

12. Corey Harawira-Naera

13. Corey Horsburgh

14. Simi Sasagi

15. Danny Levi

16. Zane Dunford

17. No player signed.

Players off-contract at end of 2024

Nick Cotric, Jamal Fogarty, Peter Hola, Ata Mariota, Trey Mooney, Josh Papalii (mutual option) Jordan Rapana, Pasami Saulo, James Schiller, Harley Smith-Shields, Elliott Whitehead, Zac Woolford

Here are five players from outside the club the Raiders should target for 2025.