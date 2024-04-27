Benji Marshall has provided an update on the status of Apisai Koroisau after the Wests Tigers skipper left the field with an injury on Saturday night.

Leaving the field after being on the end of tough tackle by Xavier Willison, Koroisau went straight into the dressing room which could have major implications for the Tigers and the NSW Blues.

It is understood he has sustained a back injury but the severity is unknown at this stage.

However, Marshall revealed that he is confident Koroisau will be back for next week's match against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

“He has got a pretty sore back, just a bit of nerve pain and damage but Api thinks he is going to be okay for next week,” Marshall said post-match

“He just had a sore back and it tightened up. Once your back goes it's hard to play.”

The Wests Tigers could be without a few more players after Stefano Utoikamanu and John Bateman were placed on report, while Samuela Fainu was sent to the sin-bin.

Fainu was sent from the field after a professional foul.

“You can point to finger at Samuela, we love what he brings to our team,” Marshall added.

“And he thought that he didn't catch it on the full and just thought he was making a tackle, which is a mistake, and it's a bad one because it cost us.

“But we actually defended pretty good through that period when he was off. But again, we're finding ways to hurt ourselves more than the other teams hurting us.”