The Canterbury Bulldogs have been one of the most active sides in the player transfer market in recent years, and may not be done yet.

2025 will present yet more opportunities for the rebuilding side to continue adding to their roster, and there is little doubt they have some key shortcomings to address within their Top 30.

Coach Cameron Ciraldo should be guaranteed to be there into 2025, which makes recruitment a little easier, although still tough to suggest it's an ideal location given their lack of success.

Still, they have signed enough talent for 2024 to start turning things around, and yet more in 2025 could be the catalyst for a full blown transition to the top.

In this series, Zero Tackle are running the rule over every club and who they should be targetting when a new crop of players become available to negotiate with on November 1 ahead of their contracts expiring at the end of 2024.

Current 2025 squad

Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Stephen Crichton, Josh Curran, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Kitione Kautoga, Viliame Kikau, Jacob Kiraz, Reed Mahoney, Isaac Matalavea-Booth, Karl Oloapu, Jacob Preston, Jaeman Salmon, Jordan Samrani, Ryan Sutton, Blake Taaffe, Blake Wilson, Bronson Xerri

Current 2025 best 17

1. Stephen Crichton

2. Josh Addo-Carr

3. Jacob Kiraz

4. Bronson Xerri

5. Blake Wilson

6. Karl Oloapu

7. Matt Burton

8. Isaac Matalavea-Booth

9. Reed Mahoney

10. Ryan Sutton

11. Viliame Kikau

12. Jacob Preston

13. Josh Curran

14. Jaeman Salmon

15. Raymond Faitala-Mariner

16. Kitione Katuoga

17. Blake Taaffe

Players off-contract at end of 2024

Reece Hoffman, Samuel Hughes, Max King, Liam Knight, Joseph O'Neill, Chris Patolo, Hayze Perham, Ethan Quai-Ward, Khaled Rajab, Toby Sexton, Jeral Skelton, Jackson Topine

