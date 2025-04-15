The NRL have confirmed 13 charges for Round 6, with five players to be suspended and one earning a downgrade at the judiciary to only be fined.

Sean Keppie of the South Sydney Rabbitohs was originally charged with a Grade 2 careless high tackle shot, but was successful in earning a downgrade on Tuesday night.

That leaves five players all facing single match suspensions, while another seven fines were dished out on top of Keppie's.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are all the charges levelled against players by the MRC during Round 6 of the 2025 NRL season.

The Dolphins

No charges.

Penrith Panthers

Paul Alamoti, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.

St George Illawarra Dragons

No charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gold Coast Titans

Brock Gray, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1500 fine.

Brock Gray, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1-match suspension.

Brisbane Broncos

Jack Gosiewski, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence 1-match suspension.

Kotoni Staggs, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.

Sydney Roosters

Billy Smith, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1-match suspension.

Angus Crichton, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.

Cronulla Sharks

No charges.

Manly Sea Eagles

Haumole Olakau'atu, Grade 1 carless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Jayden Sullivan, Grade 2 dangerous contact, 1st offence, 1-match suspension.

Sean Keppie, Grade 1 (downgraded to Grade 1) careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.

North Queensland Cowboys

No charges.

Parramatta Eels

Ryan Matterson, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 1st offence, $1000 fine.

Canberra Raiders

No charges.

Melbourne Storm

Tui Kamikamica, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.

New Zealand Warriors

Rocco Berry, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1-match suspension.

Newcastle Knights

No charges.

Wests Tigers

No charges.