The NRL have confirmed 13 charges for Round 6, with five players to be suspended and one earning a downgrade at the judiciary to only be fined.

Sean Keppie of the South Sydney Rabbitohs was originally charged with a Grade 2 careless high tackle shot, but was successful in earning a downgrade on Tuesday night.

That leaves five players all facing single match suspensions, while another seven fines were dished out on top of Keppie's.

Here are all the charges levelled against players by the MRC during Round 6 of the 2025 NRL season.

The Dolphins

No charges.

Penrith Panthers

  • Paul Alamoti, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.
St George Illawarra Dragons

No charges.

Gold Coast Titans

  • Brock Gray, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1500 fine.
  • Brock Gray, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1-match suspension.
Brisbane Broncos

  • Jack Gosiewski, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence 1-match suspension.
  • Kotoni Staggs, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.

Sydney Roosters

  • Billy Smith, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1-match suspension.
  • Angus Crichton, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.
Cronulla Sharks

No charges.

Manly Sea Eagles

South Sydney Rabbitohs

  • Jayden Sullivan, Grade 2 dangerous contact, 1st offence, 1-match suspension.
  • Sean Keppie, Grade 1 (downgraded to Grade 1) careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.

North Queensland Cowboys

No charges.

Parramatta Eels

Canberra Raiders

No charges.

Melbourne Storm

  • Tui Kamikamica, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.

New Zealand Warriors

  • Rocco Berry, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1-match suspension.
Newcastle Knights

No charges.

Wests Tigers

No charges.