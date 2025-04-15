The NRL have confirmed 13 charges for Round 6, with five players to be suspended and one earning a downgrade at the judiciary to only be fined.
Sean Keppie of the South Sydney Rabbitohs was originally charged with a Grade 2 careless high tackle shot, but was successful in earning a downgrade on Tuesday night.
That leaves five players all facing single match suspensions, while another seven fines were dished out on top of Keppie's.
Here are all the charges levelled against players by the MRC during Round 6 of the 2025 NRL season.
2025-04-10T09:50:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
30
FT
12
PEN
Crowd: 19,103
The Dolphins
No charges.
Penrith Panthers
- Paul Alamoti, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.
2025-04-11T08:00:00Z
WIN Stadium
STI
38
FT
16
GLD
Crowd: 8,510
St George Illawarra Dragons
No charges.
Gold Coast Titans
- Brock Gray, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1500 fine.
- Brock Gray, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1-match suspension.
2025-04-11T10:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
16
FT
26
SYD
Crowd: 40,814
Brisbane Broncos
- Jack Gosiewski, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence 1-match suspension.
- Kotoni Staggs, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.
Sydney Roosters
- Billy Smith, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1-match suspension.
- Angus Crichton, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.
2025-04-12T05:00:00Z
Optus Stadium
CRO
24
FT
18
MAN
Crowd: 26,497
Cronulla Sharks
No charges.
Manly Sea Eagles
- Haumole Olakau'atu, Grade 1 carless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.
2025-04-12T07:30:00Z
Optus Stadium
SOU
16
FT
24
NQL
Crowd: 31,347
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Jayden Sullivan, Grade 2 dangerous contact, 1st offence, 1-match suspension.
- Sean Keppie, Grade 1 (downgraded to Grade 1) careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.
North Queensland Cowboys
No charges.
2025-04-12T09:35:00Z
TIO Stadium
PAR
12
FT
50
CBR
Crowd: 9,559
Parramatta Eels
- Ryan Matterson, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 1st offence, $1000 fine.
Canberra Raiders
No charges.
2025-04-13T04:00:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
42
FT
14
NZW
Crowd: 26,427
Melbourne Storm
- Tui Kamikamica, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.
New Zealand Warriors
- Rocco Berry, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1-match suspension.
2025-04-13T06:05:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
4
FT
20
WST
Crowd: 25,960
Newcastle Knights
No charges.
Wests Tigers
No charges.