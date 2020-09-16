NSW coach Brad Fittler has named six young guns that are in contention to make his 27-man squad for the upcoming Origin series in November.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports, the Blues coach said there is a host of exciting, fresh talent in the league that will likely make their representative debut’s in 2020.

Fittler personally named St George centre Zac Lomax, Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen, Rabbitohs winger Campbell Graham, Brisbane centre Kotoni Staggs, Knights centre Bradman Best and Cronulla centre Jesse Ramien as prospects in line for a NSW call up.

“He’s (Papenhuyzen) been outstanding,” Fittler told 2GB Radio.

“There are some young blokes: Zac Lomax, Campbell Graham, Bradman Best before he went away.

“Jesse Ramien’s last couple of weeks have been great.

“There’s been some really good up and comers, especially centres and wingers – Kotoni Staggs has been outstanding.

“There’s plenty of competition coming through.”

Fittler seems to be pressing for depth in the centre position with Latrell Mitchell ruled out pf the series, despite Tom trbojevic and Jack Wighton set to be named in the squad.

Graham could line up as a winger for Fittler, while Staggs, Ramien, Lomax and Best fight for the remaining centre positions.

While extended squads are set to be named at the conclusion of round 20, it is believed many key figures may opt out of the November series after the announcement both squads would be forced into another bubble, potentially opening the door for several debuts for both states.