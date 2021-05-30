New South Wales coach Brad Fittler has confirmed a number of Blues hopefuls will make their State of Origin debuts in this year’s series opener.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports on Sunday ahead of his side’s official team selection, Fittler revealed that he had the pleasure in notifying a number of Blues players that they will pull on the NSW jumper on June 9.

“The one thing I did this morning,” Fittler said.

“I had the luxury of calling a couple of people who hadn’t played before, so I’ll leave it that.”

The Sydney Morning Herald have revealed that Penrith outside-back Brian To’o will be handed his first Blues jumper after an impressive opening half to his 2021 campaign.

To’o has flourished for the undefeated Panthers this year and will be one of many selected in Fittler’s side.

The NSW coach has already confirmed Isaah Yeo’s selection, while Jarome Luai is in the frame to partner Nathan Cleary in the halves.

Luai will face competition from Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton, but both players are tipped to land spots in the 17-man side to play at the MCG.

Wighton, along with Storm superstar Josh Addo-Carr, has already been spotted at the Blues’ training camp in Coogee.

One Panther that is set to miss out if hooker Apisai Koroisau, with The Australian’s Brent Read having confirmed Damien Cook’s place at No.9.

Blues forward Cameron Murray and Eels second-rower Ryan Matterson both avoided suspensions in Round 12 after being charged by the league judiciary, with the former set for a starting place on Fittler’s teamsheet.

Matterson is set to face competition with Tevita Pangai Junior, Liam Martin and Tariq Sims for a final bench place, with Sims tipped to be leading the race.

THE MOST SELECTED NSW SIDE (VIA PICK YOUR TEAM)

1. James Tedesco

2. Josh Addo-Carr

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Tom Trbojevic

5. Brian To’o

6. Jarome Luai

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Payne Haas

9. Damien Cook

10. Daniel Saifiti

11. Tyson Frizell

12. Angus Crichton*

13. Jake Trbojevic

14. Ryan Papenhuyzen*

15. Junior Paulo

16. Cameron Murray

17. Nathan Brown

*Injured or suspended