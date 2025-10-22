The Parramatta Eels will reportedly release half Dean Hawkins to the English Super League after signing Jonah Pezet for 2026.

Pezet has reportedly signed with the Eels for one year, and will then link up with the Brisbane Broncos from the start of 2027.

The Storm half decided to leave the Victorian capital after the club re-signed Jahrome Hughes, allowing him to activate a clause in his own deal.

While not official yet, it's believed the deal is very close to being kicked over the line, with the Eels only ever wanting Pezet for a single season before they turn their attention to other youth working through their own pathways.

The Eels had been looking to Joash Papalii to partner Mitchell Moses in the halves during 2026 after Dylan Brown's departure to the Newcastle Knights, but Pezet is now almost certain to wear the number six.

With Papalii still next in the queue, the The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting it means Dean Hawkins has been handed a release from the remainder of his contract with the club to take up a gig in the English Super League.

While it's unclear which club he has been in contact with, the report suggests Hawkins will be signed to a multi-year deal to head overseas from the start of 2026 where he will look to put himself in the shop window for NRL sides.

Hawkins played a number of games throughout 2025 taking over from an either injured or State of Origin-selected Mitchell Moses, and had solid results.

Instead of being shuffled down the pecking order in the west of Sydney though, he will make the switch around the world where he will chase a regular number seven jumper.