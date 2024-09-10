 2024-09-13T09:50:00Z 
    $1.42   PANTHERS TO WIN
 
ROOSTERS TO WIN   $2.90    
BlueBet Stadium
PEN   
 2024-09-13T09:50:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLPanthersRoosters
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva
3 Izack TagoIzack Tago
4 Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti
5 Brian To'oBrian To'o
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
10 J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Trent ToelauTrent Toelau
15 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
16 Liam HenryLiam Henry
17 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
 RESERVES
18 Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
19 Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider
20 Casey McLeanCasey McLean
21 Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
22 Luke SommertonLuke Sommerton
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou 2
J. Sua'ali'iJoseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i 3
Joseph ManuJoseph Manu 4
Dominic YoungDominic Young 5
Luke KearyLuke Keary 6
Sandon SmithSandon Smith 7
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu 8
Connor WatsonConnor Watson 9
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins 10
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton 11
Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua 12
Nat ButcherNat Butcher 13
 INTERCHANGE
Zach Dockar-ClayZach Dockar-Clay 14
Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte 15
Siua WongSiua Wong 16
Terrell MayTerrell May 17
 RESERVES
Michael JenningsMichael Jennings 18
Blake SteepBlake Steep 19
M. NawaqanitawaseMark Nawaqanitawase 20
Jake ElliottJake Elliott 21
Salesi FoketiSalesi Foketi 22

 2024-09-14T06:05:00Z 
    $1.30   STORM TO WIN
 
SHARKS TO WIN   $3.60    
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2024-09-14T06:05:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLStormSharks
1 Ryan PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen
2 Will WarbrickWill Warbrick
3 Jack HowarthJack Howarth
4 Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
5 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7 Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8 N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona
9 Harry GrantHarry Grant
10 Josh KingJosh King
11 Shawn BloreShawn Blore
12 Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa
13 Trent LoieroTrent Loiero
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tyran WishartTyran Wishart
15 Christian WelchChristian Welch
16 Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica
17 Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald
 RESERVES
18 Grant AndersonGrant Anderson
19 Lazarus VaalepuLazarus Vaalepu
20 Kane BradleyKane Bradley
21 Joe ChanJoe Chan
22 Ativalu LisatiAtivalu Lisati
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy 1
Sione KatoaSione Katoa 2
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien 3
Kayal IroKayal Iro 4
Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo 5
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall 6
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes 7
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf 8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey 9
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi 10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora 11
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton 12
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes 13
 INTERCHANGE
Daniel AtkinsonDaniel Atkinson 14
Jack WilliamsJack Williams 15
Royce HuntRoyce Hunt 16
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai 17
 RESERVES
Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele 18
Chris Vea'ilaChris Vea'ila 19
Jayden BerrellJayden Berrell 20
Sam StonestreetSam Stonestreet 21
Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton 22

 2024-09-14T09:50:00Z 
    $1.42   COWBOYS TO WIN
 
KNIGHTS TO WIN   $2.90    
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2024-09-14T09:50:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLCowboysKnights
1 Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
2 Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3 Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
4 Viliami VaileaViliami Vailea
5 Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
6 Tom DeardenTom Dearden
7 Jake CliffordJake Clifford
8 Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
9 Reece RobsonReece Robson
10 Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
11 Heilum LukiHeilum Luki
12 Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai
13 Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
 INTERCHANGE
14 Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
15 Harrison EdwardsHarrison Edwards
16 K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki
17 Griffin NeameGriffin Neame
 RESERVES
18 Jaxon PurdueJaxon Purdue
19 Chad TownsendChad Townsend
20 Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
21 Marly BitunganeMarly Bitungane
22 Tom ChesterTom Chester
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 1
Fletcher SharpeFletcher Sharpe 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Bradman BestBradman Best 4
Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew 5
Jack CoggerJack Cogger 6
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland 7
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti 8
Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey 9
Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson 10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 11
Dylan LucasDylan Lucas 12
Adam ElliottAdam Elliott 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble 14
Mat CrokerMat Croker 15
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington 16
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones 17
 RESERVES
Thomas CantThomas Cant 18
Will PryceWill Pryce 19
Jackson HastingsJackson Hastings 20
Kyle McCarthyKyle McCarthy 21
Kai Pearce-PaulKai Pearce-Paul 22

 2024-09-15T06:05:00Z 
    $1.90   BULLDOGS TO WIN
 
SEA EAGLES TO WIN   $1.90    
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2024-09-15T06:05:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLBulldogsManly
1 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
2 Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz
3 Bronson XerriBronson Xerri
4 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5 Jeral SkeltonJeral Skelton
6 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
7 Toby SextonToby Sexton
8 Max KingMax King
9 Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10 Samuel HughesSamuel Hughes
11 Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12 Jacob PrestonJacob Preston
13 Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
 INTERCHANGE
14 Bailey HaywardBailey Hayward
15 Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin
16 Harry HayesHarry Hayes
17 Josh CurranJosh Curran
 RESERVES
19 Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe
20 Lipoi HopoiLipoi Hopoi
21 Jonathan SuaJonathan Sua
22 Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
23 Chris PatoloChris Patolo
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic 1
Tommy TalauTommy Talau 2
Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula 3
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 4
Lehi HopoateLehi Hopoate 5
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 8
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker 9
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge 10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 11
Karl LawtonKarl Lawton 12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13
 INTERCHANGE
Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic 14
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai 15
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 16
Nathan BrownNathan Brown 17
 RESERVES
Clayton FaulaloClayton Faulalo 18
Jamie HumphreysJamie Humphreys 19
Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley 20
G. Chan Kum TongGordon Chan Kum Tong 21
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell 22