David Fifita has been ruled out indefinitely as ongoing ankle issues derail his season and cast fresh uncertainty over both his health and future with the Gold Coast Titans.

The explosive second-rower, who was controversially demoted to reserve grade last week, has now been scratched from all playing duties after struggling to recover from off-season ankle surgery.

While the club has not placed an exact timeline on his return, the indefinite ruling suggests more than just standard soreness and adds a murky dimension to what was already an unusual few weeks for one of the game's most enigmatic forwards.

Fifita's drop to the Ipswich Jets raised eyebrows, particularly after reports surfaced that he had requested a shift back to the left edge, currently occupied by Beau Fermor, only to be met with resistance.

He fronted up quietly for Hostplus Cup duties last weekend, offering a cryptic remark to the media beforehand: "The real truth will come out one day."

Whether that truth relates to his injury, a rift with coaching staff, or wider unrest remains unclear.

What is certain is that the Titans' on-field struggles have only compounded the situation.

They slumped to a fifth straight loss at Magic Round against the Bulldogs, further denting morale at a club trying to establish identity under Des Hasler.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Titans captain and Fifita's close friend, has thrown his support behind both men.

He confirmed Hasler and Fifita maintain a working relationship and praised the forward's mindset despite the external noise.

"I'm trying to keep him up and making sure he's okay and how his personal life is and his head," Fa'asuamaleaui said, speaking with Newscorp.

"Dave was really good last week with all the media talk. He turned up with the right attitude."

On Hasler's call to demote the club's highest-paid player, Fa'asuamaleaui was firm:

"Whatever the coach says, I back. The coach is the coach for a reason and makes decisions for what's best for the team and club."

With Fifita now unavailable, attention inevitably turns to what lies ahead.

Despite being contracted until the end of 2026, he can explore offers from rival clubs from November 1, and speculation has intensified given his prior near-switch to the Roosters before backflipping and recommitting last year.

The uncertainty hangs like a shadow over a season that's quickly drifting.

As for Fa'asuamaleaui, whose own deal includes a potential get-out clause, there was no hesitation.

"For sure I'm staying," he said.

"I'm doing everything I can to change this club and make it a winning culture. I'm not backing out of anything. I'm in it for it all."