Wigan fullback Jai Field is considering his next move as he enters the final year of his contract, with a return to the NRL a potential option.

Since joining the Super League in 2021, Field—who previously played for St George Illawarra and Parramatta Eels—has become one of the competition's top players, averaging a try every two games.

The Forbes-born speedster is unsure about his plans beyond 2024 but remains open to all possibilities.

"I'm not too sure really - I've only got this year left and then we'll see what happens after that but I'm open to anything," Field told NRL.com.

"If something came up to go home you'd obviously think about it but... you'd be leaving here as well, which is a great club. You've got to weigh things up when the time comes, I guess."

Field sees Wigan's March 1 clash against Warrington in Las Vegas as a chance to impress NRL clubs and recruiters.

"Every time you go out, you've got to put your best foot forward," he said.

Field has been a standout performer in the Super League, winning Player of the Year in 2022 and playing a key role in Wigan's last two Grand Final victories.

"There's still a lot of training and two games to be played before you start getting really excited about it," he said.

"Any time you get to be on an NRL schedule, it's a big occasion. It's good for the English game and us Australians who have come out of that competition. Once you get there you'll definitely be excited and look forward to it then."

The Las Vegas game will also be special for Field on a personal level.

"My family's coming over and a couple of mates, as well, are jumping on the back of it."

Having played a key role in Wigan's success over the past four years, Field knows the team now carries a target on its back.

"We've had the same squad now for three or four years so we have that continuity already. It makes it easier. You come back and you just jump straight into where you left off."

"The previous years we were the ones who were chasing after it. This year people are going to be coming after us, the top teams. Everyone wants to knock you off so you get the best version of everyone, every time you play them. Everyone wants to test themselves against us."

The Wigan Warriors are set to face the Warrington Wolves on Saturday, March 1, at Allegiant Stadium ahead of the NRL season opener.