Ex NRL winger Blake Ferguson is reportedly interested in rejoining Australia's top league following a short stint in Japan in which he was cut in late 2021 by the NEC Green Rockets due to an alleged drug-related incident.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Ferguson's manager, Sam Ayoub, said the former Parramatta Eels winger will begin reaching out to clubs next week.

Ferguson announced a shock cross-code switch to join the Japanese rugby union side NEC Green Rockets after the Eels decided not to re-sign him at the end of the 2021 season.

The former New South Wales State of Origin winger had struggled for form much of 2021 but showed enough flashes of his past greatness that it was a real option for the former flyer to be picked up by another club in 2022.

Dropped for part of the season in 2021 Ferguson made a resurgence at the end of the year following an injury to mainstay Eels winger Maika Sivo, most notably a two-try performance against the Storm in Round 24.

BLAKE FERGUSON

Wing Eels ROUND 24 STATS 2

Tries 109

All Run Metres 7

Tackles Made

While Parramatta will be without outside backs Haze Dunster and Sean Russell for a lengthy period of the season, the Eels aren't expected to make a play for the former Australian Kangaroo test player.

The casualty ward is filling up quickly after just two rounds, but there're only a few teams that would likely want Ferguson's services. If Parramatta are uninterested with their ward as full as it is it may be a while before we see Fergo back on the field.