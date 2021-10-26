Former Parramatta winger Blake Ferguson will reportedly move to Japanese side NEC Green Rockets in a big cross-code switch.

The 31-year-old was informed by the Eels last month that he wouldn't be offered a new deal and therefore needed to find a new club should he want to carry on with his career.

Ferguson was dropped for parts of season 2021 as his form started to falter, however a fantastic performance against the Storm in Round 24 to prevent a record-breaking 20th win in a row reminded fans of what he could offer.

The journeyman had appeared for three other clubs before his Eels move, debuting at Cronulla in 2009 at 19 years of age.

In 2011 he moved to the capital to play with the Raiders before returning to the harbour city to join the Roosters for 2015.

Across his 13 seasons at NRL level, Ferguson managed 249 appearances and 126 tries to finish at number 34 on the list of all-time top try-scorers in NRL history.

According to Fox Sports, the move to Chiba will be finalised in the next day with Ferguson set to link up with former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika - the 54-year-old now director of rugby for the club.

Ferguson is another player, regardless of code, to make the switch to Japan in recent times with the Top League quickly becoming a destination for the world's premier players.

Notable Australians in the Top League include Michael Hooper (Toyota Virblitz), Daniel Heenan (Panasonic Wild Knights) and Samu Kerevi (Suntory Sungoliath) amongst others.

This move shouldn't come as a surprise to most with Ferguson stating in recent times his wishes to go and try his luck internationally, particularly with the Green Rockets in Japan.

Despite the standard of rugby massively improving in Japan at a superb rate, Ferguson will be joining a side who were rock bottom of their conference in 2021.

Green Rockets did not manage a single victory across their seven games, finishing eighth with just one point in the White Conference.

The 31-year-old will play with fellow Aussie fly-half Ben Hughes as they look to turn Kiwi coach Robert Taylor's fortunes around in 2022.