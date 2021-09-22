Parramatta have announced the departures of Blake Ferguson, Joey Lussick, Michael Oldfield and Sam Hughes from the club.

Via an official statement released on Wednesday afternoon, Eels General Manager of Football Mark O'Neill paid thanks to the efforts of the quartet during their stints in for the Bankwest side.

“These players have made a significant contribution to our club particularly Blake Ferguson who has been part of our squad since 2019.

“We thank them for their service and commitment to the Club and we wish them all the best for their next stage of their careers and lives. There will always be part of our Blue and Gold family”

Despite not yet putting pen to paper, Ferguson, 31, is expected to take up a lucrative offer to ply his trade in Japan's Rugby Union competition next season.

The futures of the remaining trio remains less than certain.

After featuring for five other NRL sides and one Super League club since becoming a professional in 2010, Oldfield's career could well be over at age 30.

The Tongan international ran out in just two-games for the Eels this year to take his NRL total to 57.

Lussick, 25, featured on nine-occasions for Parramatta this season, while Hughes, 20, failed to debut.

The group are all expected to be bid a formal farewell at the club's awards night later in the year.