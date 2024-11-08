An NRL legend for the Brisbane Broncos and St George Illawarra Dragons, former player Wendell Sailor has been allegedly charged with assault following a late-night incident at a Sydney bar on Wednesday night.

Not only has police charged Sailor with two counts of common assault, but he is facing a further three offences, which include intimidation and offensive behaviour, per The Daily Telegraph.

It is understood that he has also been slapped with an AVO and was granted conditional bail to appear in the Downing Centre Local Court later this month on November 28.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Jack Butcher, the manager of Pappy's Bar, said that the incident occurred around 11pm on Wednesday evening following a four-hour drinking session.

It would then come to a close after police took Sailor to Day St Police Station.

“He couldn't even put a full sentence together. One of my colleagues was hiding because she was petrified,” Mr Butcher said.

“He was trying to start conversations with everyone. I looked out the window and saw the husband and Wendell chest-to-chest and I rushed downstairs and by the time I got down there the couple (had) walked away.

“Wendell started walking towards them and I told him to move on. He got in my face and was talking and spitting (but not on purpose). I wiped my face and he reached out, pushed my face and smeared the spit into my hair and face."

Recently quitting his job on the radio, Sailor last played in the NRL in 2009, amassing 222 matches for the Brisbane Broncos (1993-01) and St George Illawarra Dragons (2008-09), where he won four premierships.

The father of former Broncos fullback Tristan Sailor, Wendell also appeared in 16 matches for the Australian Kangaroos and 14 matches for the QLD Maroons in the State of Origin arena.

Regarded as a powerful runner and one of the best wingers of his time, he also became a dual-code international representing the Australian Wallabies on 37 occasions from 2002 to 2005.

“Nothing happened, mate. Nothing happened," Sailor said when contacted by The Daily Telegraph before hanging up the phone.