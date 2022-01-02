Ex-NRL winger Blake Ferguson has been released by NEC Green Rockets after being arrested in Japan following allegations the Australian representative was in possession of cocaine and punched a man.

The 31-year-old had ventured to the Japan Top League following the 2021 NRL season in a move to rugby union club, with the aforementioned alleged incident occurring on the eve of new season.

Multiple reports have suggested that Ferguson was involved in a physical altercation with another man at a restaurant, which subsequently saw the New South Welshman arrested by local police.

Following his arrest, a police search was understood to have found cocaine in Ferguson's possession.

The NEC Green Rockets released a statement in regards to the allegations shortly after Ferguson's arrest.

“Blake Ferguson, a contract player belonging to NEC Green Rockets Tokatsu, was arrested on December 30 on suspicion of possessing illegal drugs,” the statement reads.

“We deeply apologise for causing a great deal of concern and inconvenience to everyone involved.

“Our team fully cooperates with the police investigation and strives to understand the situation.”

In a postscript added to the above statement, the Green Rockets confirmed Ferguson's contract has been torn up.

"Regarding Ferguson, the player contract was canceled on January 2nd," the statement continues.

Ferguson linked up with former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika in the move to Japan, having weighed up his options in Australia before venturing abroad.

BLAKE FERGUSON

Centre Eels 2021 SEASON AVG 0.2

Try Assists 0.2

LB Assists 0.6

Tries

The former Shark, Raider, Rooster and Eel played 249 games in the NRL between 2009-2021, including a premiership with the Chooks in 2018.