Dolphins second-rower Felise Kaufusi will miss State of Origin 1 unless he pleads not guilty and wins at the judiciary after being slapped with a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge.

The tackle, which came against Storm captain Christian Welch in the opening minutes of the Dolphins' loss to Melbourne on Saturday evening saw Kaufusi sin binned and placed on report.

The NRL's match review committee have acted on that report, hitting Kaufusi with a Grade 2 charge. His poor record at the judiciary, with three offences on his rolling 12-month record, means he will miss three games with an early guilty plea, or four matches if he fights and loses.

Anything other than a Grade 1 charge leaves Kaufusi in line for a suspension that would rule him out of Game 1 and so he could yet head to the judiciary seeking a downgrade.

It's not the first time Kaufusi has been suspended for an extended period, having been controversially been rubbed out for a number of weeks earlier in the season for late contact.

A three-match ban would mean Kaufusi can return for Game 2 of the State of Origin series, which will be played in Brisbane. Heading to the judiciary will risk missing that game as well if he is found guilty.

The only other charge handed down from Saturday's three matches was against Kaufusi's teammate Kenneath Bromwich - he picked up a Grade 1 contrary conduct charge for a second half incident against Nick Meaney, but will be eligible to pay an $1800 fine with an early guilty plea. That is increased to $2500 if he fights and loses.

Kaufusi and Bromwich will both need to enter a plea by midday (AEST) on Monday. Queensland's team for the Origin opener which will be played in Adelaide on May 31 is due to be named on Monday morning.