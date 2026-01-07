The Dolphins could be set to unleash one of the most damaging left-edge combinations in the NRL next season, with Selwyn Cobbo turning heads alongside Herbie Farnworth during pre-season training.

Farnworth has spoken glowingly about the prospect of linking up with his former Brisbane Broncos teammate, revealing Cobbo has arrived at Redcliffe in outstanding condition and is shaping as a genuine option on the left wing in 2026.

Cobbo has impressed throughout the Dolphins' pre-season and is currently pencilled in to line up outside Farnworth, particularly with Jack Bostock sidelined until at least Round 8 as he recovers from an ACL injury.

"I have not, never… He's looking in great shape," Farnworth told AAP when asked if he'd ever seen Cobbo in better condition.

"He would be a straight swap for Jack.

"I'm not too sure how we're going to run out in Round 1, but he'll be filling in there and can fill in a bit at centre as well."

Farnworth admitted he hopes to have Cobbo playing outside him in 2026.

"He was always on the right side (at the Broncos), so it'd be nice to play with him," he said.

"I would love to have him on my wing."

Cobbo's career has been marked by flashes of brilliance, and at his best, the 23-year-old is among the most devastating outside backs in the competition, a level that previously saw him represent Queensland at State of Origin.