The bubbling excitement for the return of rugby league in 2023 is only amplified by the anticipation of the NRL SuperCoach competition.

Kicking off 2023 with new coach Anthony Seibold, the Manly Sea Eagles could look vastly different with young gun Josh Schuster given first crack at five-eighth. Traditionally stacked with SuperCoach-relevant players, does this Northern Beaches team still offer the same potential?

The Manly Sea Eagles 2023 Top 30 (26)

Josh Aloiai

Morgan Boyle

Ethan Bullemor

Daly Cherry-Evans

Lachlan Croker

Ben Condon

Viliame Fifita

Reuben Garrick

Morgan Harper

Sean Keppie

Tolu Koula

Karl Lawton

Haumole Olakau'atu

Brad Parker

Taniela Paseka

Jason Saab

Josh Schuster

Toafofoa Sipley

Ben Trbojevic

Jake Trbojevic

Tom Trbojevic

Kelma Tuilagi

Christian Tuipolotu

Alec Tu'itavake

Raymond Vaega

Kaeo Weekes

Sea Eagles best 17

Predicted 2023 Ladder Finish

12th

NRL SuperCoach Notes

Sean Keppie (FRF $274,800) is expected to see a minutes rise this year due to the departure of Martin Taupau and Andrew Davey. With a base average of 26 over 32 minutes per game in 2022, he's a proven hard worker with the eagerness to be an enforcer. If his minutes lift to 45-50+ minutes in 2023, he fills a gap in the FRF position nicely. It remains to be seen how new coach Seibold will utilise the forwards at Manly, but he certainly leaned on them while at Souths and Brisbane.

Falling short of his potential at the Wests Tigers, Kelma Tuilagi (2RF $426,100) has what it takes to be a SuperCoach gun, offering similar on the left side of the park as to what Haumole Olakau'atu offers on the right. Depending on whether he is given an integral role at Manly will determine whether or not his ownership rises higher than its current 4%. In 2021, his PPM/average minutes per game was 1.38/26 mins, while in 2022 this was completely flipped, with 0.62/65 mins. He looked good in pre-season trials, so he's one to leave on your 'watch' list.

He's the highest owned player in the comp at 61%, and its not surprising, given the naturally talented Josh Schuster (5/8 / 2RF $241,200) is dual position and likely to make either the 6 or the 13 his own in 2023. in 2021, across 18 games where he played 80 minutes, Schuster had an average of 61. He starts the season priced at 13. He's almost certain to make a tonne of cash, and if he manages to reach his potential and stay fit, he's a smoky to be a season-keeper.

All eyes will be on Tom Trbojevic as he's been given the green light to start in Round One. Returning from the United States where he sought specialist work on his troublesome hamstrings, he's priced at an enticing $577,700. With a bye in Round Two, and one of the comp's toughest draws, those who understand his talent will not be fazed. At his best, he's one of the best. And considering he's in the same God-tier as Tedesco, Papenhuyzen, Mitchell, Hynes and Cleary, he's severely under-priced. Buyers' main concerns will be injury, of course, and while it will likely cost a trade, he could also sustain that injury within the first few minutes of a game, earning a single digit score for the round. The gamble is worth it, and 34% of SuperCoaches agree.

