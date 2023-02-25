The bubbling excitement for the return of rugby league in 2023 is only amplified by the anticipation of the NRL SuperCoach competition.
Kicking off 2023 with new coach Anthony Seibold, the Manly Sea Eagles could look vastly different with young gun Josh Schuster given first crack at five-eighth. Traditionally stacked with SuperCoach-relevant players, does this Northern Beaches team still offer the same potential?
The Manly Sea Eagles 2023 Top 30 (26)
Josh Aloiai
Morgan Boyle
Ethan Bullemor
Daly Cherry-Evans
Lachlan Croker
Ben Condon
Viliame Fifita
Reuben Garrick
Morgan Harper
Sean Keppie
Tolu Koula
Karl Lawton
Haumole Olakau'atu
Brad Parker
Taniela Paseka
Jason Saab
Josh Schuster
Toafofoa Sipley
Ben Trbojevic
Jake Trbojevic
Tom Trbojevic
Kelma Tuilagi
Christian Tuipolotu
Alec Tu'itavake
Raymond Vaega
Kaeo Weekes
Predicted 2023 Ladder Finish
12th
NRL SuperCoach Notes
- Sean Keppie (FRF $274,800) is expected to see a minutes rise this year due to the departure of Martin Taupau and Andrew Davey. With a base average of 26 over 32 minutes per game in 2022, he's a proven hard worker with the eagerness to be an enforcer. If his minutes lift to 45-50+ minutes in 2023, he fills a gap in the FRF position nicely. It remains to be seen how new coach Seibold will utilise the forwards at Manly, but he certainly leaned on them while at Souths and Brisbane.
- Falling short of his potential at the Wests Tigers, Kelma Tuilagi (2RF $426,100) has what it takes to be a SuperCoach gun, offering similar on the left side of the park as to what Haumole Olakau'atu offers on the right. Depending on whether he is given an integral role at Manly will determine whether or not his ownership rises higher than its current 4%. In 2021, his PPM/average minutes per game was 1.38/26 mins, while in 2022 this was completely flipped, with 0.62/65 mins. He looked good in pre-season trials, so he's one to leave on your 'watch' list.
- He's the highest owned player in the comp at 61%, and its not surprising, given the naturally talented Josh Schuster (5/8 / 2RF $241,200) is dual position and likely to make either the 6 or the 13 his own in 2023. in 2021, across 18 games where he played 80 minutes, Schuster had an average of 61. He starts the season priced at 13. He's almost certain to make a tonne of cash, and if he manages to reach his potential and stay fit, he's a smoky to be a season-keeper.
- All eyes will be on Tom Trbojevic as he's been given the green light to start in Round One. Returning from the United States where he sought specialist work on his troublesome hamstrings, he's priced at an enticing $577,700. With a bye in Round Two, and one of the comp's toughest draws, those who understand his talent will not be fazed. At his best, he's one of the best. And considering he's in the same God-tier as Tedesco, Papenhuyzen, Mitchell, Hynes and Cleary, he's severely under-priced. Buyers' main concerns will be injury, of course, and while it will likely cost a trade, he could also sustain that injury within the first few minutes of a game, earning a single digit score for the round. The gamble is worth it, and 34% of SuperCoaches agree.
The 2023 NRL Season is just around the corner and the Zero Tackle Season Guide is back! Get everything you need, from team lists, fixtures, statistics and a profile on every single player in the competition in our 2023 NRL Season Guide. Available now!