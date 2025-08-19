The Manly Sea Eagles have been in dire straits in 2025, with close to nothing going their way.

Whether it's the pending departure of their skipper, Daly Cherry-Evans, the merry-go-round of the fullback position, or the underwhelming on-field performances, the Sea Eagles are struggling for success this year.

Many critics and fans alike put the onus on head coach Anthony Seibold, and it seems the players could also be campaigning for his departure.

According to Nine journalist Danny Weidler, there are concerns that player agent George Mimis is leading a group of players to rally around the sacking of Seibold, which is causing major concerns within the club's four walls.

"I don't want to be rude when I say this, but there is an extreme paranoia at Manly at the moment about one of the leading player agents in the game, George Mimis, who has got one of the biggest companies in the game," Weidler said on 100% Footy.

“[Manly] are saying they 100 per cent support Anthony Seibold to be the coach.

"I'm hearing, on very good authority from the playing group, that not everybody is on board with that.”

Seibold's Sea Eagles are most likely going to miss the finals in 2025, the second time in his three years at Manly.

If players and their agents are calling for Seibold's head, Manly officials will need to decide how important it is that he remains their head coach, lest they lose some big-name talent.