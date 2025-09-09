The Penrith Panthers are reportedly expecting Mitch Kenny to be fit for Week 2 of the finals if the club manage to beat the New Zealand Warriors this weekend.

Kenny was a surprise ommission from the Panthers' team to travel to Auckland on Saturday when it was named on Tuesday afternoon.

The dummy half, who had been rested alongside the remainder of his teammates for Round 26, played in Round 27 against the St George Illawarra Dragons as Penrith confirmed their seventh-placed finish, and an elimination final in Auckland.

While the Panthers have not publically commented on Kenny's absence from this weekend's clash against the Warriors, the Western Weekender's Peter Lang has revealed the dummy half has a 'mild hamstring strain' and should only miss a single week.

BREAKING: I’m hearing that Mitch Kenny has a mild hamstring strain and should only miss one game. #PantherPride pic.twitter.com/DVkluN6pCi — Peter Lang (@PeterVLang) September 9, 2025

If Penrith manage to win this weekend, it means Kenny will be back for a semi-final to be played against the loser of the qualifying final on Friday evening between the Melbourne Storm and Canterbury Bulldogs.

Kenny, who is one of Penrith's most important players, will be replaced in the starting side this weekend by Luke Sommerton.

Penrith have also recalled Brian To'o and Liam Martin for the game after they spent an extra week resting at the end of the regular season, with To'o to replace Thomas Jenkins on the wing while Paul Alamoti remains in the side, and Martin's returning meaning Luke Garner drops back to the bench with Matthew Eisenhuth dropping out of the side.