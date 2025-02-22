The NRL pre-season has delivered another round of injury concerns, with Brisbane Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs and Wests Tigers veteran Brent Naden both in doubt for their respective season openers.

Staggs left the field early in the Broncos' trial game with a quad injury, sparking fears about his availability for Brisbane's Round 1 clash against the Sydney Roosters.

The club has since downplayed the severity of the issue, with Fox League sideline commentator Jake Duke describing the move as “precautionary” and confirming the Broncos expect Staggs to be fit for the start of the season.

Meanwhile, Wests Tigers centre Brent Naden suffered a suspected dislocated kneecap during his side's pre-season clash with Parramatta, casting doubt on his availability for the start of the 2025 campaign.

The gruesome injury occurred when Naden's left leg bent awkwardly in a tackle, forcing him to leave the field with the assistance of trainers.

Naden, who is off-contract at the end of the year, had been impressing club officials after a challenging 2024 season.

He had already scored a try in the first half of the trial game before the injury struck.

The injury is a significant blow for the Tigers, who are navigating a rebuilding phase under coach Benji Marshall.

Naden's experience and versatility in the backline had made him a key figure in their plans for the upcoming season, and his potential absence will test the team's depth.

For the Broncos, Staggs' injury is a concern but not yet a crisis.