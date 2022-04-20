Depending on your allegiance, your opinion of Anthony Seibold may differ greatly.

With the South Sydney Rabbitohs, he was a rookie coach who steered them in the direction of a Preliminary Final and earned Dally M coach of the year honours.

However, with the Brisbane Broncos, he made the finals in his first year - 2019 - before coaching the club to its first-ever wooden spoon in the NRL.

Fired prior to the end of the season, just before the team received its woodenware, Seibold was exiled from the NRL and has since been serving as a defensive coach for the England national rugby union team.

Seibold has apparently impressed during his tenure overseas, as Nine's The Mole is reporting English Super League club Hull KR is interested in the former NRL coach's services.

Hull KR, who are currently sitting seventh on the Super League ladder, are expected to be parting ways with current head coach and fellow Australian Tony Smith at the end of this year.

The former South Sydney coach is apparently enjoying his time with the England national team, however has "regrets" about his time as a head coach in the NRL - particularly his tenure with the Broncos.

This regret is begging for retribution ... Could this come in the form of a Super League resurgence?