Aholoka Toia, the younger brother of centre and Queensland representative Robert, has been rewarded for a breakout campaign in reserve-grade with his first NRL pre-season.\n\nAccording to sources, Zero Tackle understands that Aholoka will undertake his first pre-season with the first-grade squad in the coming days as he moves one step closer to joining his brother in the NRL.\n\nOnly 20, Toia is much bigger in stature than his older brother, and the hard-working middle has already caught the attention of club officials and teammates as a player to watch over the next few years.\n\nAppearing in 11 NSW Cup matches during the 2025 season, he averaged 14 tackles and 52 running metres per game, to go with seven tackle busts and 236.6 total post-contact metres.\n\n"He's a bit of a Spencer Leinu type build and play style. He's pretty powerful and hopefully he gets some NRL experience soon," Robert Toia said previously.\n\n"To be honest, I used to win the battles against him, but my two older brothers used to win the battles against me."