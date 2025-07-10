In the past six months, Robert Toia has gone from making his NRL first-grade debut with the Sydney Roosters to claiming the 2025 State of Origin shield months later with the Queensland Maroons.

Returning from several injury troubles over the past three years, not even Toia imagined he would be where he is now.

Already achieving what most rugby league players can only dream of, Toia, who is only 12 matches into his young career, has outlined the next goal he is hoping to accomplish in the coming seasons.

While an NRL Premiership with the Roosters is at the top of his list, the centre hopes to share the field with his younger brothers.

"That's definitely the goal that I really want to tick off the list," Toia said in the sheds after winning the 2025 State of Origin shield.

Coming from a family of ten children - six brothers and three sisters - two of his younger brothers are currently contracted at the Sydney Roosters.

A middle-forward, Aholoka Toia (19) has made ten NSW Cup appearances this season since his debut in Round 1. Meanwhile, Mana Toia (15) just signed a new deal with the Roosters and plays as a halfback.

"He's [Ahloka] a bit of a Spencer Leinu type build and play style. He's pretty powerful and hopefully he gets some NRL experience soon," the QLD Maroons centre said.

"To be honest, I used to win the battles against him but my two older brothers used to win the battles against me."

Still in his first NRL season after returning from back-to-back ACL ruptures and a fractured jaw, Toia controlled Latrell Mitchell on the edge of the field for the entire series and limited his impact in attack.

The youngster member of the Queensland squad, he has easily cemented his spot in the back-line for years to come and didn't look out of place in the State of Origin arena.

Fuelled with emotions after the match with his family side by side, the youngster admitted he was still pinching himself when he ran out onto the field on Wednesday in front of over 80,000 spectators and was later seen in the sheds taking pictures with his teammates and coaching staff.

"Blessed. I can't believe I'm in this position and I can't believe it. I'm lost for words to be honest," Toia said.

"This is definitely one of them [the best moments of my career]. As soon as I ran out, I looked up and I was in awe. I was like...this is crazy!

"It feels like a dream. I feel like it was just yesterday I was playing the game with my little brothers and sisters and then playing with all these boys in the game is unreal."