One of 13 players farwelled by the Penrith Panthers at the end of the 2025 season, nine-time Tongan international Soni Luke has agreed to join a new team as he prepares to continue his playing career.

Previously shopped around to teams in the Super League, where he caught the attention of the Catalans Dragons, two sources with knowledge of the situation have told Zero Tackle that Luke has signed with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

However, instead of joining the NRL squad, it is understood that the contract will be a NSWRL deal - the same type of contract that Dan Keir and William Afualo are on at the club.

Struggling with injuries throughout the course of this year, Luke only featured in four NSW Cup matches but had a standout campaign for Tonga at the 2025 Pacific Championships in which he showcased that he still belongs near the NRL competition.

The 29-year-old hooker will join the Rabbitohs with 26 first-grade games under his belt after making his debut in 2022.