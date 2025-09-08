As the Penrith Panthers attempt to create history and achieve the historic feat of winning five consecutive premierships, one of their off-contract players has reportedly attracted the interest of another team for next season.\r\n\r\nOne of nine players on the Panthers' roster who have yet to secure a contract for next season, Soni Luke has slowly moved down the dummy-half pecking order over the past 12 months, with Luke Sommerton now in front of him, while young gun Billy Scott will be promoted to the club's Top 30 roster in 2026.\r\n\r\nPlaying only two first-grade matches over the past two seasons, Luke is unlikely to be re-signed by the club and has been on the lookout for a new home as he attempts to continue his rugby league journey.\r\n\r\nAfter being shopped around to multiple overseas teams in the Super League, All Out Rugby League is reporting that he has caught the interest of the Catalans Dragons, who have made Luke their latest transfer target.\r\n\r\nThis isn't the first time he has been linked with a move overseas.\r\n\r\nIn 2023, Hull FC expressed an interest in the seven-time Tongan international but were unable to convince him to leave at the time, during which he was a regular member of the side and the main back-up to Mitch Kenny.\r\n\r\nA member of Penrith's 2022 NSW Cup premiership side, Luke has registered 26 matches and one try in the NRL after waiting until the age of 26 to make his first-grade debut in Round 7 of the 2022 NRL season.