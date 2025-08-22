Without a contract for the 2026 season, Newcastle Knights forward Mason Teague is being linked with a return home to his junior club.

According to at least two different sources, Zero Tackle understands that Teague, who joined the Knights mid-way through the season from The Dolphins in a player swap involving Sebastian Su'a, is being linked with a move to the Penrith Panthers.

A product of St Dominic's College, Teague began his career at the Panthers and was a former captain of their SG Ball Cup side, which saw them win a premiership in 2022.

Unfortunately, the Cook Islands international has failed to achieve the same success over the past three seasons at the Dolphins and Knights.

However, he is still only 22 years of age and at the beginning stages of his professional playing career.

Able to play in the forwards or the dummy-half role, he appeared in the NRL on eight different occasions and is still highly regarded among officials and has shown glimpses of brilliance, especially in the QLD Cup and NSW Cup reserve-grade competitions.

The news surrounding Teague's future comes as Knights front-rower Tyrone Thompson - the brother of Leo Thompson - isn't set to be extended by the club after joining on a one-year developmental contract.

Thompson has struggled to feature in the NRL in his short career so far, seeing the field on just three occasions in 2025, and his management has not ruled out a potential return to the 15-man code in which he played for the Waikato Chiefs.