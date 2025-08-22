Newcastle Knights fans were ecstatic to welcome Tyrone Thompson, twin brother of damaging prop Leo Thompson, to their ranks in 2025.

However, that excitement was short-lived, with Leo opting to join the Canterbury Bulldogs from 2026, leaving his brother's future with the club up in the air.

While many hoped Tyrone would kick on similarly to his brother, that has not been the case, and now it seems the former rugby union forward is set to don a new logo in 2026, according to the Newcastle Herald.

Thompson has struggled to feature in the NRL in his short career so far, seeing the field on just three occasions in 2025.

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 20: Tyrone Thompson and John Ryan of the Chiefs talk after winning the round 13 Super Rugby Pacific match between Chiefs and Hurricanes at FMG Stadium Waikato, on May 20, 2023, in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images)

His management has reportedly not ruled out a return to union, where both Thompson twins thrived.

While it is unknown where Thompson will end up in 2026, he certainly will not be a Knight, as Newcastle boss Peter Parr continues shaping his roster for next season.

