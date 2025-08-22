Newcastle Knights fans were ecstatic to welcome Tyrone Thompson, twin brother of damaging prop Leo Thompson, to their ranks in 2025.

However, that excitement was short-lived, with Leo opting to join the Canterbury Bulldogs from 2026, leaving his brother's future with the club up in the air.

While many hoped Tyrone would kick on similarly to his brother, that has not been the case, and now it seems the former rugby union forward is set to don a new logo in 2026, according to the Newcastle Herald.

Thompson has struggled to feature in the NRL in his short career so far, seeing the field on just three occasions in 2025.

His management has reportedly not ruled out a return to union, where both Thompson twins thrived.

While it is unknown where Thompson will end up in 2026, he certainly will not be a Knight, as Newcastle boss Peter Parr continues shaping his roster for next season.