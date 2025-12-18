Departed Wests Tigers front-rower Peter Taateo has agreed to join a new club that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career heading into next season.

Previously a member of the Canberra Raiders roster, Taateo made the switch to the Wests Tigers midway through the 2025 season and impressed club officials but never made it to first-grade - he played 11 NSW Cup matches.

Seen as an impact player like Royce Hunt, sources revealed to Zero Tackle that he has now become the latest player to depart the Tigers and has decided to link up with the Newtown Jets for the 2026 NSW Cup season as he looks to get his career back on track.

A former Under-16s NSW Blues representative, the young prop also spent time in the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers system and is a name to watch in the coming seasons with the inclusion of the Perth Bears and PNG Chiefs.

The move to the Newtown Jets will see him join ex-NRL centre Morgan Harper as one of the club's new signings.

A late addition to the Warriors roster for the 2025 NRL season, which bolstered their depth in the outside backs, Harper was not needed during this year's campaign and instead only played in the NSW Cup before his stint came to an abrupt end.

He will enter the Jets with six tries, six try assists, 48 tackle busts, ten line-breaks, 283 tackles and 2585 total running metres (117 per match) in 22 reserve-grade appearances in 2025.

Debuting in 2019, he also had stints with the Canterbury Bulldogs (2019-20), Manly Sea Eagles (2020-23), and Parramatta Eels (2024), in which he featured in 64 total appearances in a variety of different roles, including in the centres and the back-row.

Outside of his matches in the NRL, Harper played for the Junior Kiwis in 2018, the NSW Residents team and had two games for the Māori All Stars in 2022 and 2023.