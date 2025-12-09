After a one-year stint with the New Zealand Warriors, Morgan Harper has signed a new contract which will see him return to Australia and play with one of rugby league's most prestigious clubs.

A late addition to the Warriors roster for the 2025 NRL season, which bolstered their depth in the outside backs, Harper was not needed during this year's campaign and instead only played in the NSW Cup before his stint came to an abrupt end.

Deciding to leave New Zealand, Zero Tackle can reveal that the former Junior Kiwis representative will return to Australia, where he will play for the Newtown Jets in the NSW Cup competition.

He will enter the Jets with six tries, six try assists, 48 tackle busts, ten line-breaks, 283 tackles and 2585 total running metres (117 per match) in 22 reserve-grade appearances in 2025.

Debuting in 2019, he also had stints with the Canterbury Bulldogs (2019-20), Manly Sea Eagles (2020-23), and Parramatta Eels (2024), in which he featured in 64 total appearances in a variety of different roles, including in the centres and the back-row.

Outside of his matches in the NRL, Harper played for the Junior Kiwis in 2018, the NSW Residents team and had two games for the Maori All Stars in 2022 and 2023.