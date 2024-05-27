Released by the Wests Tigers at the end of last season, forward Brandon Webster-Mansfield has joined a new team, making it his third club in six months.

Progressing through the Wests Tigers pathways system from the Harold Matthews Cup to the Laurie Daley Cup to the Jersey Flegg Cup and then to a spot on the club's Top 30 roster, Webster-Mansfield found himself at the St George Illawarra Dragons after being released by the Tigers.

Picked up by the Dragons reserve-grade squad after failing to feature in an NRL game for the Tigers, he has moved on to another club.

The Campbelltown junior ran out for the South Sydney Rabbitohs NSW Cup team last week, officially moving from the Red V to the red and green.

Playing in the centres, Webster-Mansfield also becomes the second former NRL Top 30 player the Rabbitohs have signed in recent weeks.

Two weeks ago, Tevita Taumoepenu, an ex-member of the Parramatta Eels Top 30 roster, returned home to the Rabbitohs to play in the club's NSW Cup team.

At this stage, it is unknown if Webster-Mansfield has agreed to a development, train and trial trial, or NSW Cup-only contract.