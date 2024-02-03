Former Wests Tigers forward Brandon Webster-Mansfield has reportedly joined another club after being released from his contract at the end of last season.

Although he was contracted to be a member of the Tigers Top 30 roster this season, he was released by the club in November alongside outside back Triston Reilly.

According to NBWT, a Twitter page that focuses solely on Wests Tigers news, Brandon Webster-Mansfield has been picked up by the St George Illawarra Dragons.

However, with the Dragons having no spots left in their Top 30 roster after the acquisitions of Jesse Marschke and Raymond Faitala-Mariner, he has likely joined the NSW Cup side.

Webster-Mansfield came through the Wests Tigers development system and found himself competing in the Harold Matthews Cup (2017 for Western Suburbs), Laurie Daley Cup (2018) and Jersey Flegg Cup (2020-22).

However, the Campbelltown junior would never feature in an NRL game for the Wests Tigers.

