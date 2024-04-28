The NRL's match review committee have handed down just one charge from Saturday's games, with young Penrith Panthers' forward Liam Henry cited over a high tackle.

The youngster, who will no doubt continue to have an increasing role in the coming years, was hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for a shot on North Queensland Cowboys' second-rower Kulikef Finefeuiaki during a narrow win for the men from the foot of the mountains.

QLD Country Bank NQL 20 FT 26 PEN

The Grade 1 charge is the first on Henry's rolling 12-month record, and will see him pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

Henry was the only player placed on report during the Panthers' win over the Cowboys, with no other charges handed out by the match review committee.

In the earlier game - which saw a heavy win for the Brisbane Broncos over the Wests Tigers - the match review committee also elected to hand out no charges.

That was despite referee Grant Atkins and review official Peter Gough placing Brisbane Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs and Wests Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu on report during the game.

Henry has until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine whether he will accept the early guilty plea or fight at the judiciary, with a potential hearing to be held on Tuesday evening at NRL headquarters.