Former Wests Tigers coach Mick Potter has been handed the reins at Canterbury as Trent Barrett's interim replacement.

While the Dogs set to begin their search for another senior coach following Barrett's resignation, the club have looked toward 80-game Canterbury representative Potter as their caretaker coach for the foreseeable future.

Barrett's decision came amid a disappointing start to the Belmore club's season and ahead of their Round 11 tussle with the Tigers on Friday night, with Canterbury needing a new man in the hot seat for the match at Leichhardt Oval.

Potter has been confirmed as that man - with the 58-year-old returning to his former club in a caretaker coaching capacity.

Potter has most recently led the Bulldogs' feeder club Mounties and will take the next step up to lead in Barrett's shoes for the remainder of this season.

The former Dragon and Western Reds fullback held coaching roles across multiple Super League clubs, including the Catalans Dragons, St Helens and the Bradford Bulls before his tenure with the Tigers for the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

Potter wasn't offered an extension at the Concord club after just 48 games, with his spell at the Tigers his most recent at the top league level having stepped into a role with Fiji for the 2017 World Cup.

The one-time New South Wales representative has flourished in his time with Mounties, and will be given the chance to transfer his tactical nous onto the NRL landscape with Canterbury until the cessation of this season.

"I'm very honoured to be back at the Bulldogs. I wish it were under different circumstances as I've known Trent for a long time and I really feel for him," Potter said.

"I will do what I can to help the club at this time."

On top of Barrett's exit, the Bulldogs have already bid farewell to strength and conditioning boss Dan Ferris this week - while 2022 recruit Brent Naden has also fled to the Tigers in an immediate shock switch.

Naden has been named as a reserve for this weekend and will be a chance to line up against the Bulldogs, where he managed eight appearances and one try.

The Tigers will host the Bulldogs at Leichhardt Oval at 6:00pm AEST on Friday.