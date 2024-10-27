A six-time State of Origin forward for the QLD Maroons, Jarrod Wallace has announced his retirement from rugby league after 13 seasons and 212 matches in the NRL.

Debuting in 2012 with the Brisbane Broncos (2012-16), Wallace played for three different teams throughout his career, including stints with the Gold Coast Titans (2017-22) and The Dolphins (2023-24).

He also spent half a season overseas in the Super League competition this year with the Catalans Dragons and represented the QLD Maroons on six occasions in the State of Origin arena.

"To the coaches, staff, trainers, managers, and fans, words do no justice for the appreciation I have for every individual," Wallace shared on social media.

"To the men that have made my career, playing with or against, you will never understand how truly grateful I am to you because you pushed me everyday to be better and you made it one hell of a ride.

"To my children, I hope I made you proud. Because on many days you were the reason I got out of bed, no matter how busted my body was, I did it because I saw how much it put a smile on your faces.

"To my family and friends, you are the best and I will always love and appreciate you for being there when i need a shoulder to lean on."

"To my beautiful wife, you found me when I was at one of the lowest points in my life and gave me a reason to pick myself up," Wallace added.

"You showed me how great life is, no matter the battles I faced off the field even when I wanted to give up. You showed me the man I was and even better man I could be.

"You have loved me in every season, I cannot wait to take a backseat and celebrate everyone of your successes now. You show the best, most unconditional love to our babies and are the funnest part in all of our lives.

"Here is to an incredible career, surrounded by the best people for every up and down, injury and victory. But here is to a break, to enjoy my wife, children, family and friends.

"Most importantly to celebrate the incredible men and women that make this awesome sport happen every season, on the field, or behind the cameras.