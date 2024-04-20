Former Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm half Brodie Croft has confirmed through his management that he has a desire to return to the NRL at some point in his career.

Croft has hinted at the idea of playing NRL again in the future, and that has only become stronger in recent times given his form in the English competition.

Currently in the first year of a new deal at the Leeds Rhinos, it comes after he played two years for the Salford Red Devils and won the competition's Man of Steel in 2022.

His deal with Leeds is due to take him through until the end of 2026, however, speaking to News Corp, his manager Chris Orr said Croft has clauses in his contract for every year if he ever receives an NRL offer.

“Brodie went to the Super League where he has regained his running game and become one of the most lethal runners in the competition,” Orr told the publication.

“He's won the Man of Steel and could win it again this year. He is playing his best football. He's switched clubs (from Salford to Leeds) and doing a really good job for the Rhinos. His coach Rohan Smith has been rapping him to me and says he's been a fantastic acquisition as a player and person.

“Brodie absolutely has NRL aspirations and has got NRL options in his contract every year. When you look at the best halfbacks in the game – and take Nathan Cleary out – they are over 30 these days. Brodie is entering the matured part of his career.”

It's understood the Gold Coast Titans - who are now desperate for a halfback - actually investigated signing Croft last year and could come back to the table now with Des Hasler at the helm.

Croft, who struggled with the rigours of week-to-week NRL during his first stint in the competition, played 65 games between 2016 and 2021 across his time with the Storm and Broncos.