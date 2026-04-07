Tevita Pangai Junior is looking to return to the Super League after a short stint in rugby union, with Love Rugby League reporting there could be a deal struck with a few clubs interested in his services.\n\nAfter a controversial exit from Catalans Dragons, Pangai Junior agreed to terms with Warrington Wolves before the start of the 2026 season work closely with head coach and NRL legend Sam Burgess.\n\n“I'm excited to work with Sam Burgess,” Pangai Jr told The Daily Telegraph last year.\n\n“He's a big reason why I'm going there."\n\nAlthough the deal didn't go through after Pangai Junior backflipped on the agreement, Warrington released an update on the situation with the NRL journeyman.\n\n“Tevita Pangai Jr has recently informed the club of his decision not to join for the 2026 season."\n\n"While we are disappointed, the club accepts his decision, as we remain committed to building a squad of players who are fully invested in the club and its ambitions.\n\n"We wish Tevita the very best in his future endeavours.”\n\nAfter short stints in amateur union competitions in the South of France with SC Leucate, and trials for Biarritz in a second division French competition, Pangai Junior has changed his mind and has decided he would like to return to the 13-man code.\n\nIt is being reported that Pangai Junior's return to the Super League will be as a mid-season transfer, with Hull FC and KR interested in his services before the 2026 competition; however, neither club finalised a deal.\n\nLiam Knight's departure back to Australia on compassionate grounds opens the door ajar for Pangai Junior to be welcomed to the club during the season.\n\nAfter retiring from the NRL in 2023 to pursue a boxing career at age 27, he returned to the Dolphins a year later before making his move overseas with the Dragons in France.\n\nPangai Junior would be a powerful asset to many Super League clubs, adding aggression and a wealth of experience, including 147 NRL matches and a State of Origin appearance for the NSW Blues.