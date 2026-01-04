Every year, NRL teams enter the competition with varying levels of expectations.\n\nSome are aiming for the premiership, some are trying to sneak back into finals footy, others are trying to stop a slide, and some just want to steer clear of the bottom after a handful of disastrous campaigns.\n\nThe 2025 campaign saw new premiers crowned, finally dethroning the Penrith Panthers, while some clubs were ahead of expectations, led by the Canterbury Bulldogs and Canberra Raiders, and others fell well short of where they should have been, led by the North Queensland Cowboys and South Sydney Rabbitohs.\n\nWith off-season moves done, Zero Tackle have unpacked the realistic expectations for every NRL team heading into 2026, picking the pass mark for each and every team.\n\nMultiple teams share the same pass marks throughout, but that ultimately means some teams are going to be left unhappy.\n\nBrisbane Broncos\nGrand final\n\nThe Broncos were something of a surprise packet making the grand final and winning the premiership in their first season under Michael Maguire.\n\nEven more so when you consider they really weren't in the picture mid-season.\n\nBut they did, and now enter the competition with an enormous weight of expectation hanging over their head.\n\nWith a young squad led by experienced fixtures, and plenty of players who will be better for the finals campaign, anything less than another trip to the decider is not going to be good enough.\n\nThe once impossible back-to-back isn't that either anymore. Whether that's beyond Brisbane remains to be seen, but they should be right in the mix once again, although the fitness of Adam Reynolds and form of Reece Walsh will have an enormous say over their campaign.\n\nCanberra Raiders\nPreliminary final\n\nThe Raiders were maybe 2025s biggest surprise packet. \n\nA team widely picked to finish well outside the finals, the Green Machine put a splendid season together to take out the minor premiership.\n\nThey then crashed and burned to go out in straight sets during the finals, but it was a season which was well above expectation for the Raiders.\n\nThey have now created new expectations though, and should feature in the finals once again, before making a push beyond the first two weeks of the knockouts.\n\nThe issue for Ricky Stuart's side of course is the departure of star halfback Jamal Fogarty. They have struggled to perform without him in recent seasons, and if that trend continues into 2026, then even the finals could be a stretch.\n\nCanterbury Bulldogs\nPreliminary final\n\nLike the Raiders, the Bulldogs, it could be argued, were among the surprise teams in 2025, although not quite as much as the Canberra-based side.\n\nThe Bulldogs made the finals in 2024 and improved on that last year, but the season was a whirlwind, with team selections and odd changes to the spine costing them momentum.\n\nEventually they were also bundled out in straight sets come September.\n\nThe bottom line for the Bulldogs is that they should continue to improve, and that means winning games in September.\n\nIt's time for Cameron Ciraldo's side to jump that hurdle, even with a new look at halfback.\n\nPreliminary final is really the minimum expectation for the blue and white heading into 2026.\n\nCronulla Sharks\nGrand final\n\nIt's difficult to label the last two seasons for the Sharks a disappointment, but it's also difficult to suggest they have hit the mark they should have.\n\nBack-to-back preliminary finals is something most clubs can only dream of, and yet, for the Sharks, going out at that stage with their squad - which on paper should be premiership-worthy - will sting the club.\n\nThe Sharks need to find a way to take the next step this year. \n\nIt has been acknowledged by Cameron McInnes already, but players will leave at the end of 2026 as the salary cap bites the Shire-based club.\n\nOn paper, they should be in the mix for the biggest game of the year, and another preliminary final exit, or something short of that, would have to go down as a fail in 2026.\n\nGold Coast Titans\nAvoid bottom four\n\nThe Titans are under new coaching heading into 2026, with Josh Hannay taking over from Des Hasler after what can only be described as a miserable two-year stint in charge.\n\nThe Gold Coast need to find a way to turn things around, and while that looks tricky at best given the squad on paper, they are heading in the right direction with a host of young talent.\n\nOff-field contract speculation will likely continue to plague them for some time as captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui makes his mind up, but they must be better on field.\n\nThat all said, the expectations for the Titans are still well and truly at the lower end of the scale.\n\nTruth be told, it would be a surprise to see too many tipping them for anything other than the bottom four, but avoiding it would be a pass.\n\nManly Sea Eagles\nTop eight\n\nThe Sea Eagles are one of the more intriguing teams heading into the 2026 campaign.\n\nAnthony Seibold is one of the likely two most under pressure coaches in the competition after missing the finals in 2025.\n\nIt doesn't get much more straightforward than that. Manly have, for the most part, underperformed during Seibold's time at the club.\n\nIt really does feel like it's top eight or bust this year, even with the departure of Daly Cherry-Evans.\n\nReplacing him with Jamal Fogarty is a sideways move at worst, and Manly should play finals footy.\n\nMelbourne Storm\nGrand final\n\nThe Storm come into the year having lost two straight grand finals. It's hard not to be a little disappointed by that if you're a Storm fan, player or coach, but at the same time, there are probably 14 clubs who would swap spots with them in an instant.\n\nWhere they will place this year is maybe as up for grabs as it has been in a long time following a number of key off-season departures.\n\nBut the bottom line is, on paper, they still have a team who should be at the pointy end of affairs.\n\nMaking a grand final might feel somewhat harsh to be set as their pass mark for the season ahead, but any team with Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant in it while being coached by Craig Bellamy should be starting there with their expectations.\n\nNewcastle Knights\nAvoid bottom four\n\nThe Knights are a very difficult team to get a read on heading into 2026.\n\nAdam O'Brien's tenure finished with what can only be described as a horrific season. He simply had to be axed.\n\nIn his place is Justin Holbrook. On paper, the Knights after far better than their lowly 2025 position, and that should only improve with Dylan Brown's arrival.\n\nThe forward pack are the question, and it's that reason it's hard to see them pushing for the top eight, but no teams should be comfortable being in the bottom four.\n\nImprovement of any description would be enough for the Knights to feel they may finally be heading in the right direction.\n\nNew Zealand Warriors\nTop eight\n\nThe Warriors start the 2026 campaign in pursuit of another finals appearance.\n\nConsistency has been their biggest issue over the journey, and that's hardly a surprise given the travel they have to do every week.\n\nStill, Andrew Webster appears to be starting to work it out, and if he can keep it going, then they could well push up towards the top four.\n\nLuke Metcalf's fitness will be the biggest key for the Warriors in 2026 once again.\n\nNorth Queensland Cowboys\nTop eight\n\nThe Cowboys, alongside the Sea Eagles, enter 2026 with the biggest questions in the coaching department.\n\nTodd Payten is cutting the figure of a man on borrowed time to be frank.\n\nHe might have made the finals with the Cowboys in 2024, but 2025 simply wasn't a good enough result for the on paper very strong Cowboys outfit.\n\nUnfortunately though, their travel, their inconsistency, and questions over who will partner Tom Dearden in the halves, just make it too difficult to expect they will bounce up the ladder.\n\nAnything less than a finals appearance could spell the end for Payten though.\n\nParramatta Eels\nTop eight\n\nThe Parramatta Eels are the MItchell Moses show. That is not a secret, and nor does it take science to figure out.\n\nWhen Moses plays, the Eels could back themselves to beat anyone. When he doesn't, as was the case for too much of 2025, they struggle to beat anyone.\n\nThat's why, ultimately, Parramatta's expectations for 2026 are going to be hinging on whether the star halfback can stay fit.\n\nWith Jonah Pezet to join him in the halves and Jason Ryles guiding his squad in the right direction though, a pass mark is going to be the top eight.\n\nPenrith Panthers\nGrand final\n\nThe Panthers, when they sat last halfway through the campaign, really looked as if they were at the end of their dynasty.\n\nBut then the engine started.\n\nThey bounced up the table and wound up cracking the top eight in what was a stunning turn of events over the final months of the season.\n\nIn the end, they couldn't make their sixth straight grand final, but this is a team with all the talent, and young players who will be better for the run.\n\nStill led by the same coaching, and with the same stars as during their four-peat, they should be in the mix to get back to the big dance.\n\nSouth Sydney Rabbitohs\nTop eight\n\nThe Rabbitohs had a disaster of a 2025 campaign, but it's difficult to suggest it was down to the players - they simply had too many injuries.\n\nThe most we have ever seen. In the end, they lost well over 200 weeks across their squad to the sideline. \n\nCameron Murray didn't play a game, Latrell Mitchell missed time, and other key players all spent time out.\n\nTheir final position isn't a reflection on the squad or coaching at Maroubra, and if they can stay fit, then they should be a finals-bound team.\n\nThey have too much talent to be comfortable with anything else.\n\nSt George Illawarra Dragons\nCompete for finals\n\nThe Dragons had an extremely disappointing 2025 campaign, not helped by numerous injuries. In fact, they wound up with the second-worst injury run in the competition.\n\nDespite their finish towards the bottom of the table, there were positives to take.\n\nThey lost three games by a point, ten by less than ten points, and beat three out of the top four throughout the season, registering two points against the Storm, Broncos and Raiders, while they also beat the Sharks, adn pushed the Warriors and Roosters all the way out of the top eight.\n\nThe result was a fail, but the way they got there wasn't.\n\nDaniel Atkinson is the great new hope for 2026 after joining from the Cronulla Sharks, while a host of young players should be better for the run.\n\nIt's hard to see the Red V playing finals, but they should be in the mix, contrary to popular belief with plenty of wooden spoon predictions.\n\nSydney Roosters\nTop four\n\nThe Roosters were never supposed to be anywhere near the finals in 2025. Most had them in the mix for the wooden spoon.\n\nWhen you consider what they lost talent wise at the end of 2024, and the injuries which hung over their squad for the first half of the campaign, even in hindsight, that is hardly a surprise.\n\nBut now, fit, and with Daly Cherry-Evans joining, as well as a host of young players having a year of first-grade under their belt, the James Tedesco-led side should go to another level.\n\nThey will fancy themselves as a premiership contender, and while we aren't sure that is on the table, anything less than the top four wouldn't be a great result for the Bondi-based outfit.\n\nThe Dolphins\nPush for the top four\n\nThe Dolphins were absolutely ravaged by injuries throughout 2025, and wound up spending their second straight season being in the mix for the finals all the way before missing out in the final round of the season.\n\nBut Kristian Woolf's side have plenty to write home about from their most recent campaign, not least of which was being the NRL's best attacking side.\n\nAssuming they don't have quite the same injury run this year, improvement should be on the cards for the Redcliffe-based outfit.\n\nIsaiya Katoa is only going to keep getting better, and so too are their other young players, while the forwards - led by Thomas Flegler and Tom Gilbert - being back should make a world of difference.\n\nTop four seems the goal, but pushing for it will be a pass. Missing the finals would be a disaster.\n\nWests Tigers\nCompete for finals\n\nThe Tigers felt as if they were finally heading in the right direction during the 2025 campaign. \n\nIt wasn't a full turnaround just yet, but they are certainly moving after a number of key signings, and under the coaching of club hero Benji Marshall.\n\nThe biggest question mark hovering over the joint-venture heading into the season though is off the field. The board is under a major microscope, and so too is the ownership group.\n\nSome would argue it shouldn't impact on-field performances, but with Jarome Luai and Jahream Bula not yet locked onto new deals, it's only natural to assume it will.\n\nStill, the Tigers should be in the fight for the finals all the way. Anything less than that won't be an acceptable season.