A majority of NRL roster spots have been filled, and teams - minus their Rugby League World Cup players - are returning for pre-season.

The first-ever Dolphins' training session has been held on Monday, while most bottom-eight clubs were also back on deck.

The NRL season is expected to begin on the first weekend in March, leaving just four months for players to train and, for those limited to development or train and trial contracts, push for upgrades.

Zero Tackle have compiled the full list of every contracted player in the NRL, even with collective bargaining agreements continuing in the background, with the status of every squad now clear.

Note: Some development contracts may not be included.

Squads are correct as of 1pm (AEDT), November 7.