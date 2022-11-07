A majority of NRL roster spots have been filled, and teams - minus their Rugby League World Cup players - are returning for pre-season.
The first-ever Dolphins' training session has been held on Monday, while most bottom-eight clubs were also back on deck.
The NRL season is expected to begin on the first weekend in March, leaving just four months for players to train and, for those limited to development or train and trial contracts, push for upgrades.
Zero Tackle have compiled the full list of every contracted player in the NRL, even with collective bargaining agreements continuing in the background, with the status of every squad now clear.
Note: Some development contracts may not be included.
Squads are correct as of 1pm (AEDT), November 7.
Brisbane Broncos
The Broncos have just two spots remaining on their Top 30 roster for 2023, and one of those could well go to development player Xavier Willison, who has been impressive in limited opportunity.
Number of contracted players: 28
Number of development players: 2
Gains
Jesse Arthars (New Zealand Warriors - return from loan), Jock Madden (Wests Tigers), Tyson Smoothy (Sunshine Coast Falcons), Reece Walsh (New Zealand Warriors)
Losses
Tyson Gamble (Newcastle Knights), Zac Hosking (Penrith Panthers), Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins), Ryan James (retired), Rhys Kennedy (Hull Kingston Rovers), Brenko Lee (The Dolphins), Te Maire Martin (New Zealand Warriors), David Mead (retired), Jake Turpin (Sydney Roosters)
Top 30
Jesse Arthars, Kurt Capewell, Patrick Carrigan, Selwyn Cobbo, Herbie Farnworth, Thomas Flegler, Payne Haas, Kobe Hetherington, Delouise Hoeter, Corey Jensen, Jock Madden, Ezra Mam, Deine Mariner, Blake Mozer, Tesi Niu, Corey Oates, Cory Paix, Keenan Palasia, Jordan Pereira, Brendan Piakura, Ethan Quai-Ward, Adam Reynolds, Jordan Riki, TC Robati, Tyson Smoothy, Kotoni Staggs, Reece Walsh, Billy Walters
Development players
Logan Bayliss-Brow, Xavier Willison