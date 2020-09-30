Former New South Wales No.9 Michael Ennis has named his 17-man Blues side to face Queensland for Game 1 of the upcoming Origin series in November.
The Fox League analyst had plenty of surprising selections for Brad Fittler’s side, dropping Eels veteran Blake Ferguson, naming Penrith young gun Stephen Crichton and handing Jake Trbojevic a positional change.
Cody Walker and Api Koroisau failed to make the lineup, with Ennis stating the pair would be the next two names to come into the side if any forced changes were made.
Along with Ferguson, Ennis claimed Newcastle forward Daniel Saifiti and Raiders star Nick Cotric were also unlucky to miss an inclusion.
Michael Ennis’ NSW side for Game 1:
8 Jake Trbojevic
11 Boyd Cordner
Interchange
15 Wade Graham
16 Payne Hass
17 Stephen Crichton