Former New South Wales No.9 Michael Ennis has named his 17-man Blues side to face Queensland for Game 1 of the upcoming Origin series in November.

The Fox League analyst had plenty of surprising selections for Brad Fittler’s side, dropping Eels veteran Blake Ferguson, naming Penrith young gun Stephen Crichton and handing Jake Trbojevic a positional change.

Cody Walker and Api Koroisau failed to make the lineup, with Ennis stating the pair would be the next two names to come into the side if any forced changes were made.

Along with Ferguson, Ennis claimed Newcastle forward Daniel Saifiti and Raiders star Nick Cotric were also unlucky to miss an inclusion.

Michael Ennis’ NSW side for Game 1:

1 James Tedesco

2 Josh Addo-Carr

3 Jack Wighton

4 Tom Trbojevic

5 Daniel Tupou

6 Luke Keary

7 Nathan Cleary

8 Jake Trbojevic

9 Damien Cook

10 David Klemmer

11 Boyd Cordner

12 Tyson Frizell

13 Cameron Murray

Interchange

14 Dale Finucane

15 Wade Graham

16 Payne Hass

17 Stephen Crichton