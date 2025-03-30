The Leigh Leopards are reportedly set to make a play to recapture the services of Tom Amone after his move to the NRL has fallen flat.

Amone joined the Bulldogs ahead of the 2025 NRL season from the Leigh Leopards where he had spent recent campaigns.

The now 29-year-old commenced his career at the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2019, and shifted to the Wests Tigers in 2021, but managed just 17 NRL games before moving to the Super League where he played 79 games for Leigh over three seasons.

That club were disappointed to lose him at the end of 2024 when he made his way back to Australia, linking up with the Bulldogs who have been desperate to add talent and depth to their middle third rotation.

Despite that, Amone is yet to feature in the top grade for the Bulldogs, instead spending his time in the NSW Cup, and that has led to speculation that he could be on his way out of Belmore at the end of the season.

Sky Sports reported a few days ago that while Leigh are the favourites, the prop is on the radar of 'a few Super League clubs'.

It's understood Amone is more than open to the idea of returning to England, and, if they can convince Canterbury, Leigh could snag his signature mid-season given they have a quota spot available.

It's a report that was confirmed by Leigh coach Adrian Lam after their most recent match against Castleford.

“His (Amone's) manager is putting it out to Super League clubs that he might be interested in coming back, so we'll get amongst that," Lam said per Love Rugby League.

“I am surprised (he wants to come back to Super League). We didn't want him to leave, but it was for personal reasons and that was how he felt at the time.

“It's probably not working out the best for him there at the moment, and we need someone like him at our club and in our team.

“We're probably short one or two forwards.

“I've spoken to him, and there are certain things that need to happen first before any consideration goes for him being a part here.

“It might never happen, but if he's talking to other Super League clubs, we want to be in and amongst that.”