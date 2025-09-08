With the completion of Round 27 draws the end of the NRL regular season.\r\n\r\nEight teams remain, while fans of the other nine clubs hold their breath and hope for no Mad Monday shenanigans.\r\n\r\nRound 27 didn't host the drama we had all hoped thanks to the Roosters big win on Friday night. That said, the wooden spoon was not decided until the last game of the season proper.\r\n\r\nLooking forward we have a week of discourse about home ground advantage, and of course, finals football.\r\n\r\nBefore we get there though, here are 20 thoughts from Round 27:\r\n\r\n1. Every year there is this same argument with regards to Sharks Stadium hosting a final. I don't understand the confusion. Teams who finish first, second, fifth and six earn the right to host a home final. The Sharks are hosting their final at home. Seems pretty easy to me. Don't forget that the NRL don't decide who hosts finals, the ladder does. Thank you for your time.\r\n\r\n2. It would have been a shame to see the Titans "win" the wooden spoon following their season. Ok, they lost a stack of games, but they played incredible, entertaining footy. The Knights absolutely did not. Newcastle scored just 338 points in 2025. They deserved to finish last. I know it's not all about attack but when a team averages 14 points a game, they can't expect good things.\r\n\r\n3. The Knights are in such strife that Josh Hannay reportedly turned down the role in order to take up the Titans job. He's a Queenslander so it's probably that but he's walking into an unbalanced squad about to lose David Fifita. He chose that over Kalyn Ponga, Dylan Brown and co. Says a lot when a coach turns you down for another gig.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n4. After this past weekend's farce, the Raiders now have to overcome history if they want to win the premiership. We've all heard the painful stat that "a team can't win the title if they concede 50 points that year". You know what, I hope Canberra win the title so we can drop this once and for all. Factual stat though, as annoying as it may be.\r\n\r\n5. Speaking of farce, I can't believe Nicho Hynes was charged with a Grade 2 charge for a "hip drop". That was not a hip drop. It was just an awkward tackle. Injuries happen in our game. It seems the Match Review Committee often has to find something when there is an injury in a tackle. The NRL have saved embarrassment by downgrading the charge.\r\n\r\n6. It looks as though Week 2 of the finals series will see Saturday night and Sunday afternoon finals rather than the usual Friday and Saturday night games. I like this. There should always be a Sunday afternoon game. Plus it stops any short turnaround from the Sunday game in Week 1. Good stuff.\r\n\r\nRELATED: FINALS SCHEDULE\r\n\r\n7. The Melbourne Storm absolutely are not a better team without Ryan Papenhuyzen. Players sometimes have bad games. Bad fortnights even. I cannot believe there is anyone out there who believes the Storm are better without their star number one. I love an overreaction but this is too far.\r\n\r\n8. News has come out that Kangaroos stars could earn "only" $13,000 for their Ashes trip to England. Apart from the fact that it's $13,000 for three weeks work, the trip use to mean something. I understand if players want to stay home. It's a long season and the trip is a massive one. That said getting paid to play for your country has to mean something, and should.\r\n\r\n9. Speaking of money, Payne Haas is set to sign a deal with $1.5 million a season. Throw in Reece Walsh and Kotoni Staggs who have signed big extensions, Pat Carrigan, Ezra Mam and countless others ... good salary cap management.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n10. Stephen Crichton is also set to sign a monster extension at the Bulldogs. It's often hard to justify a million dollars a season for a centre but if any centre deserves it, it's the Bulldogs captain. I still argue that he may be the best signing of modern day. The way he has turned the team around on and off the field has been worth it's weight in gold.\r\n\r\n11. I love Corey Horsburgh but I dare say we won't see him allowed to Captain's Challenge ever again. The way he absolutely toasted the team's challenge was hilarious. I doubt there would have been as many laughs if the situation was more serious.\r\n\r\n12. I genuinely believe Lachlan Galvin is going to be a special player. The overreaction to his form slump has been harsh. That said, he has no depth to his passing game. The amount of "flat" passes he has been allowed to get away with over the past few weeks has been crazy. I dare say those 50\/50 passes may be called come Finals time. He needs to work on that.\r\n\r\n13. Plenty of teams out there are a fullback away from a title charge. AJ Brimson has a big fish on the Gold Coast for as long as I can remember. He was, again, blistering on the weekend, despite playing out of position. The Titans have numerous star fullbacks. Brimson, for mine, is the best. He's played Origin at centre, as will be the one to have to move. Despite a long-term deal, I believe the likes of the Sharks should be on the phone.\r\n\r\n14. Royce Hunt two tries and a line break within five minutes of being on the park on Saturday evening. During that time he has roughly 10 running metres combined. Work smarter, not harder. Hunt was massive for the Tigers on the night. He is dangerous in short spells. Big impact.\r\n\r\n15. Canberra, much like the Panthers the week prior, rested plenty of players which put their lower grades at risk. The NSW Cup team upset Newtown, while their Flegg team pushed the red hot Sharks right to the end. Coincidentally now the Raiders Flegg team, back at full strength, will play the equally strong Panthers. You couldn't write it any better.\r\n\r\n16. It seems as though I am the only one not worried about this Rebel league. A host of big name NRL stars have already laughed it off, while the players seriously linked to the competition are hardly world changers. Rugby and others sports have existed forever and barely hurt the game. No stress.\r\n\r\n17. Alex Johnston is going to have mass attention on him until he breaks the try scoring record. For Souths sake, I hope it comes early in 2026. Defensively, he was cut to shreds on Friday night. AJ is still a classy winger but the sooner he ends the distraction, the better.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_225728" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 18: Alex Johnston of the Rabbitohs makes a break during the round eleven NRL match between Wests Tigers and Rabbitohs at Campbelltown Sports Stadium, on May 18, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\n18. Dragons fans, and officials, coming to laugh off pre-season predictions that they would finish last, is all well and good. They finished 15th and only above the Titans and Knights. I'd be saying nothing personally.\r\n\r\n19. Whatever Reece Walsh did last week obviously worked. He was 10\/10 on Thursday night in leading the Broncos to blitz the Storm. The win wraps up a Top Four finish and makes them very dangerous.\r\n\r\n20. Jahrome Hughes looks to be done for the season after suffering an injury on Friday night. Plenty were quick to point out he was coming back from an injury and shouldn't have been risked. The Storm were in a no win situation. Either they risk him or he's underdone come Finals and the same thing happens. Players get injured. It is what it is unfortunately.