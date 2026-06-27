Melbourne Storm are racing to secure the Dolphins' backrower Oryn Keeley before Tuesday's mid-season transfer deadline.

CODE Sports reported that talks between the two clubs are well advanced as both parties explore the prospect of bringing forward an already agreed move.

It would be a move that would see him depart the Dolphins mid-season rather than at year's end.

Melbourne is looking for reinforcements after losing Eliesa Katoa for the entirety of this season.

Keeley has played for the Dolphins in six games this season, the most recent against the Wests Tigers last week.

In 2025, the backrower played 16 games, recording four tries, 1,182 running metres, 347 tackles and eight offloads.

Before the season began, it was evident that Keeley had struggled to find consistent minutes in 2026, given the strength of the Dolphins' forward pack.

For the Storm, this move is a boost in their forward pack as they aim to play in the finals.

Whether the Dolphins agree to let him go now, rather than at season's end, is the final piece of the puzzle.