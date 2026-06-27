Penrith Panthers playmaker Jack Cole has been offered to Super League clubs.

Love Rugby League reports the 22-year-old is looking at potential options in the Super League ahead of the 2027 season.

Cole is currently off-contract and without a deal beyond this season.

The Panthers have a tight salary cap for the 2027 season, and with more than 10 players, mostly consisting of rep-level talent, their priorities in recruitment are clear.

Debuting in first grade back in the 2022 season, he has played 17 NRL games and played in the World Club Challenge, where the Panthers lost to Wigan Warriors.

He played in the first seven games of last season before the return of Blaize Talagi from injury, and has not featured in the lineup this season.

The Panthers junior has played incredible football in the NSW Cup this season, helping their side stay at the top of the competition table after 17 rounds.

With Nathan Cleary, Jack Cogger and Blaize Talagi as the preferred players in the halves, Cole has been limited to opportunities in the NSW Cup.

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His game management in the late stretches of games and his playmaking have improved tremendously since his debut four years ago.

There are Super League clubs with off-contract halfbacks and the room to sign another playmaker.

Tyson Gamble from the Newcastle Knights has recently signed with the Catalans Dragons, and Cole is one of many players from the NRL this season who have been linked with a move to the UK.

Cole's management is also looking at NRL clubs he could join.